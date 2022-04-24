On this day ...
APRIL 24, 1993 — George Branham III became the first black bowler to win a PBA Triple Crown event when he beat Parker Bohn III 227-214 in the Tournament of Champions.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.
Washington State at Oregon, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Oregon, noon, KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 4, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, noon, Fox
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 4:55 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Cycling — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, 7 a.m., CNBC
College softball — Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Chicago, game 4, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Atlanta, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
College baseball — Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, noon, Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, 11:30 a.m., FS1
USFL — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, noon, NBC
NHL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., TNT; San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Klamath Falls, Ore.
Idaho at Big Sky Conference championship, 8 a.m. in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Washington State at Pac-12 championship, 7 a.m. in Sammamish, Wash.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State at Cascade Conference championship, 9 a.m. in Klamath Falls, Ore.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Colton at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
Asotin at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
Nezperce at Prairie (2), 3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Troy, 4 p.m.
Grangeville JV at Nezperce, 4:30 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 4 p.m.
Kendrick at Genesee, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lake City at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lake City at Lewiston, 3 p.m.
Moscow at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lapwai at Lakeside Invite, 10 a.m.
Pomeroy at Sage Hills in Warden
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Munich-ATP and Estoril-ATP early rounds, 3 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, noon, USA
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Utah at Dallas, game 5, 6:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT