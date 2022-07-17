On this day ...
JULY 17, 1983 — Tom Watson won his second straight and fifth career British Open title. Watson shot a 9-under-par 275 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England to finish one stroke ahead of Andy Bean and Hale Irwin.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. North Idaho Lakers, 1 p.m., in American Legion Class A district tournament championship game at Harris Field
Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at Lewis-Clark Twins, 4 p.m., in American Legion Class AA district tournament best-of-3 series at Harris Field
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Track and field — World Championships, 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., CNBC and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — FIM Motocross: The MX2, 7 a.m., CBSSN; FIM Motocross: The MXGP, 8 a.m., CBSSN; ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The New York City ePrix, round 12, 10 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Cup Series: The Ambetter 301, noon, USA; NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High Nationals, 1 p.m., Fox
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Netherlands, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; The America Cup first round: Chile vs. Bolivia, 1:55 p.m., FS1; The America Cup first round: Ecuador vs. Colombia, 4:45 p.m., FS2
Horse racing — Saratoga, 10 a.m. and 1:55 p.m., FS2
WNBA — Las Vegas at Connecticut, 10 a.m., ABC; Indiana at Seattle, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Skateboarding — Street League: men’s final and women’s recap, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Basketball — BIG3: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Triplets, Ball Hogs vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, noon, CBS
MLB — Seattle at Texas, 11:30 a.m., ROOT; Draft, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA summer league —Portland vs. New York, championship, noon, ESPN; Washington vs. Golden State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — MLS: Orlando City SC at Atlanta United FC, noon, ABC; MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 2 p.m., ESPN; MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus Crew, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, final round, 3 p.m., TGC
Monday
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Home Run Derby, 5 p.m, KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Track and field — World Championships, 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., USA
Women’s soccer — UEFA Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. France, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; The America Cup first round: Venezuela vs. Brazil, 1:55 p.m., FS1; The America Cup first round: Peru vs. Uruguay, 4:50 p.m., FS1
MLB — Home Run Derby, 5 p.m, ESPN and ESPN2
Cycling — UCI: The Tour de France, stage 16, 5 a.m. Tuesday, USA