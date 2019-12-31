On this day ...
DECEMBER 31, 1988 — Mario Lemieux becomes the first NHL player to score goals in five ways during the same game. Lemieux scored at even strength, on the power play, shorthanded, on a penalty shot and into an empty net. The five goals carried the Pittsburgh Penguins to an 8-6 victory against the New Jersey Devils.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Georgetown at Providence, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Butler at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., FS1
College football — The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, 9 a.m., ESPN; The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, 11 a.m., CBS; The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, 12:45 p.m., ESPN; The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — PFL Championships: Six Championship MMA Bouts, 4 p.m., ESPN2