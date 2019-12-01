On this day ...
DECEMBER 1, 2004 — McKendree College basketball coach Harry Statham etched his 880th career victory with a 83-72 win against Maryville to surpass Dean Smith as college basketball’s all-time winningest coach.
Auto racing — Formula One, The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 5:05 a.m., ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Arsenal at Norwich City, 5:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United, 8:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, 9 a.m., FS1.
Skiing — FIS World Cup, The Killington Cup, women’s slalom, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Super G, 11 a.m., NBC; women’s slalom continued, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.
NFL football — Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 10 a.m., CBS; San Francisco at Baltimore, 10 a.m., FOX; Oakland at Kansas City, 1:30 p.m., CBS; New England at Houston, 5:15 p.m., NBC.
Men’s college basketball — Wooden Legacy, Long Beach St. vs. Penn, third-place game, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2; Orlando Invitational, Temple vs. Davidson, fifth-place game, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Orlando Invitational, Harvard vs. USC, third-place game, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; La Salle at Villanova, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Wooden Legacy, Wake Forest vs. Arizona, championship, 6 p.m., ESPN.
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup, Russia vs. Japan, third-place match, 11 a.m., FS2; Italy vs. Portugal, final, 1 p.m., FS2.
Rugby — Premiership, Harlequins vs. Gloucester, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Luge — FIL, World Cup, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.