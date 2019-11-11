On this day ...
NOVEMBER 11, 1911 — Led by future Hall of Famer Jim Thorpe, Carlisle Indian School of Carlisle, Pa., defeated nationally ranked Harvard 18-15 in a football game in front of 25,000 at Cambridge, Mass. Thorpe scored all of Carlisle’s points — a touchdown, extra point and four field goals.
Today
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL football — Seattle at San Francisco, 5 p.m., KCLK-AM (1430), KCLK-FM (107.3).
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP World Tour Finals, Doubles round robin, at London, 4 a.m., TENNIS; Singles round robin, 6 a.m., TENNIS; Doubles round robin continued, 10 a.m., TENNIS; Singles round robin continued, noon, TENNIS.
Men’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal, Spain vs. France, 11:20 a.m., FS2; Italy vs. Brazil, 2:50 p.m., FS2.
Women’s college basketball — Tennessee at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL hockey — Arizona at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s college basketball — DePaul at Iowa, 5 p.m., FS1.