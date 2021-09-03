On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 3, 1921 — The U.S. defeated Japan in five straight matches to win the Davis Cup.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Bakersfield at Idaho, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho vs. Duquesne, 9:30 a.m. in Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic at Robert Morris
Idaho at Robert Morris, 4 p.m. in Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic
Washington State vs. Purdue, 4 p.m. in Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas
Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Clash of the Inland Northwest, 10 a.m. at Eastern Washington
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Zillah, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Kettle Falls, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Deary, 7 p.m.
Davenport at Colfax, 7 p.m.
Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Meadows Valley, 4 p.m.
Logos at Genesee, 7 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
Lewis County at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
Kootenai at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
Waterville at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Orofino at St. Maries, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college volleyball — Washington State vs. Purdue, 4 p.m. in Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
High school football — Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400), KZID-FM (98.5); Pullman at Zillah, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Davenport at Colfax, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Asotin at Kettle Falls, 7 p.m., KCLK-FM (107.3)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; The PGA TOUR Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC
Tennis — The U.S. Open: third round, 9 a.m., ESPN and 3 p.m., ESPN2
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2
Swimming — ISL: match 3, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Track and field — IAAF: Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBCSN
College football — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN; Duke at Charlotte, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Northwestern, 6 p.m., ESPN; S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., 6 p.m., FS1; N. Colorado at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., ROOT
High school football — Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline, 7 p.m., SWX
Paralympics — Men’s sitting volleyball bronze-medal match. track and field, wheelchair tennis, canoeing, 7 p.m., NBCSN
High schools — High School Sports Focus, 10:30 p.m., SWX
SATURDAY
Paralympics — Women’s wheelchair basketball final, sitting volleyball final, track and field, midnight, NBCSN; 5 p.m., NBC and 6 p.m., NBCSN
Australian rules football — Western at Brisbane, semifinal, 2 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, noon, NBCSN
Golf — European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; Solheim Cup: Day 1, 9:30 a.m., NBC and 11:30 a.m., TGC; The PGA TOUR Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
Tennis — The U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2
College football — Oklahoma at Tulane, 9 a.m., ABC; Penn St. at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox; Western Michigan at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN; Stanford vs. Kansas St., 9 a.m., FS1; Holy Cross at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Fresno St. at Oregon, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Miami (Fla.), 12:30 p.m., ABC; West Virginia at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Marshall at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Simon Fraser at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX; Louisana-Lafayette at Texas, 1:30 p.m. Fox; San Jose St. at USC, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1; Syracuse at Ohio, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Montana at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at UCLA, 5:30 p.m., Fox; BYU at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at California, 7:30 p.m., FS1; New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Utah St. at Washington St., 8 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB — Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Arizona, 5 p.m., ROOT
Big3 basketball — teams TBD, championship, 1 p.m., CBS
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, 4 p.m., FS2