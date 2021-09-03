On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 3, 1921 — The U.S. defeated Japan in five straight matches to win the Davis Cup.

Today

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Bakersfield at Idaho, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho vs. Duquesne, 9:30 a.m. in Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic at Robert Morris

Idaho at Robert Morris, 4 p.m. in Chick-fil-A Robinson Labor Day Volleyball Classic

Washington State vs. Purdue, 4 p.m. in Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas

Southern Oregon at Lewis-Clark State, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Clash of the Inland Northwest, 10 a.m. at Eastern Washington

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Pullman at Zillah, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Kettle Falls, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Deary, 7 p.m.

Davenport at Colfax, 7 p.m.

Grangeville at Bonners Ferry, 7 p.m.

Salmon River at Meadows Valley, 4 p.m.

Logos at Genesee, 7 p.m.

Troy at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

Lewis County at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.

Kootenai at Kendrick, 7 p.m.

Waterville at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Orofino at St. Maries, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Women’s college volleyball — Washington State vs. Purdue, 4 p.m. in Rebel Challenge in Las Vegas, 4 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

High school football — Clarkston at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400), KZID-FM (98.5); Pullman at Zillah, 7 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Davenport at Colfax, 7 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450); Asotin at Kettle Falls, 7 p.m., KCLK-FM (107.3)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, 7 a.m., TGC; The PGA TOUR Championship, second round, 10 a.m., TGC

Tennis — The U.S. Open: third round, 9 a.m., ESPN and 3 p.m., ESPN2

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2

Swimming — ISL: match 3, 10 a.m., CBSSN

Track and field — IAAF: Diamond League, 11 a.m., NBCSN

College football — North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3 p.m., ESPN; Duke at Charlotte, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan St. at Northwestern, 6 p.m., ESPN; S. Dakota St. at Colorado St., 6 p.m., FS1; N. Colorado at Colorado, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Auto racing — NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

MLB — Seattle at Arizona, 6:30 p.m., ROOT

High school football — Lewis and Clark at Ridgeline, 7 p.m., SWX

Paralympics — Men’s sitting volleyball bronze-medal match. track and field, wheelchair tennis, canoeing, 7 p.m., NBCSN

High schools — High School Sports Focus, 10:30 p.m., SWX

SATURDAY

Paralympics — Women’s wheelchair basketball final, sitting volleyball final, track and field, midnight, NBCSN; 5 p.m., NBC and 6 p.m., NBCSN

Australian rules football — Western at Brisbane, semifinal, 2 a.m., FS2

Auto racing — Formula One: practice 3, 2:55 a.m., ESPN2; Formula One: qualifying, 5:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, noon, NBCSN

Golf — European Tour: The Italian Open, third round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; Solheim Cup: Day 1, 9:30 a.m., NBC and 11:30 a.m., TGC; The PGA TOUR Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and 11:30 a.m., NBC; The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, 1 p.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Everton, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

Tennis — The U.S. Open: third round, 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2

College football — Oklahoma at Tulane, 9 a.m., ABC; Penn St. at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., Fox; Western Michigan at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN; Stanford vs. Kansas St., 9 a.m., FS1; Holy Cross at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Fresno St. at Oregon, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Miami (Fla.), 12:30 p.m., ABC; West Virginia at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Marshall at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Simon Fraser at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX; Louisana-Lafayette at Texas, 1:30 p.m. Fox; San Jose St. at USC, 2 p.m., Pac-12; Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oregon St. at Purdue, 4 p.m., FS1; Syracuse at Ohio, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Georgia at Clemson, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Montana at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12; LSU at UCLA, 5:30 p.m., Fox; BYU at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Nevada at California, 7:30 p.m., FS1; New Mexico St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; Utah St. at Washington St., 8 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2

MLB — Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Arizona, 5 p.m., ROOT

Big3 basketball — teams TBD, championship, 1 p.m., CBS

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Piper, 4 p.m., FS2

