On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 26, 1981 — Kelvin Bryant of North Carolina rushed for 173 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 56-14 victory against Boston College, giving him 15 touchdowns in the past three games, an NCAA record.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington at Washington State, noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Idaho at Idaho State, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State hosts Cougar Classic, 10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
NFL —New Orleans at New England, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840), KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, final day, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC
Tennis — Laver Cup, day 3 day session, 9 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 10 p.m., Tennis
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
NFL — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Auto racing —NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MLB — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., TBS; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN
College volleyball — Washington at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12
WNBA playoffs — Phoenix at Seattle, second round, noon, ABC; Chicago at Minnesota, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, 8 a.m. in Fresno, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Washington State at Golfweek Conference Challenge, 8 a.m. in Wolcott, Colo.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Logos at Potlatch, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 8 a.m., 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, noon, NBCSN
Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, 4 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, 7 p.m., CBSSN
NFL — Philadelphia at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT