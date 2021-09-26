On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 26, 1981 — Kelvin Bryant of North Carolina rushed for 173 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 56-14 victory against Boston College, giving him 15 touchdowns in the past three games, an NCAA record.

Today

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington at Washington State, noon

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Idaho at Idaho State, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Washington State hosts Cougar Classic, 10 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

NFL —New Orleans at New England, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Seattle at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840), KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS: Seattle at Sporting KC, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

Golf — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 9 a.m., TGC; The Ryder Cup: Team U.S. vs. Team Europe, final day, 9 a.m., NBC; PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC

Tennis — Laver Cup, day 3 day session, 9 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 10 p.m., Tennis

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

NFL — L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; Chicago at Cleveland, 10 a.m., Fox; Seattle at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Green Bay at San Francisco, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Auto racing —NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; IndyCar Series: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MLB — N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m., TBS; Seattle at L.A. Angels, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4 p.m., ESPN

College volleyball — Washington at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; UCLA at Stanford, 2 p.m., Pac-12

WNBA playoffs — Phoenix at Seattle, second round, noon, ABC; Chicago at Minnesota, second round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Jaquish, 1 p.m. CBSSN; Athletes Unlimited: Team Eberle vs. Team Ocasio, 5:30 p.m., FS2

Monday

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club

Idaho at Nick Watney Invitational, 8 a.m. in Fresno, Calif.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Lewis-Clark State hosts Warrior Invitational, 8 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club

Washington State at Golfweek Conference Challenge, 8 a.m. in Wolcott, Colo.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Moscow at Clarkston, 7 p.m.

Logos at Potlatch, 7 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.7)

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m., 8 a.m., 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton at Crystal Palace, noon, NBCSN

Softball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle, 4 p.m., FS1; Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio, 7 p.m., CBSSN

NFL — Philadelphia at Dallas, 5:15 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2

MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

