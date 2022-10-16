On this day ...
OCTOBER 17, 1960 — The National League formally awarded franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc., headed by Joan Payson and a Houston, Texas, group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.
On this day ...
OCTOBER 17, 1960 — The National League formally awarded franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc., headed by Joan Payson and a Houston, Texas, group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.
Today
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, 7 a.m. in Lawrence, Kan.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 9 a.m. in Stanford, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Troy vs. Logos, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal game at P1FCU Activity Center
Deary vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament winner’s bracket final at P1FCU Activity Center
Genesee vs. Potlatch, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal game at P1FCU Activity Center
Kendrick vs. Timberline, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 5 (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, 7:15 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff: Miami vs. New York City FC, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS Western Conference first-round playoff: Minnesota at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., FS1
MLB playoffs —A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 5 (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., TBS
NFL — Denver at LA Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Carolina at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.