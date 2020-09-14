On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 14, 1986 — Chicago’s Walter Payton rushed for 177 yards, to reach the 15,000-yard plateau and scored his 100th career rushing touchdown as the Bears beat the Philadelphia Eagles 13-10.
Today
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clearwater Valley at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Kendrick, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Prairie, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Kamiah, 7 p.m.
Potlatch at Deary, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle (2), 2:10 p.m., KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
Australian Rules Football — AFL, Gold Coast at Collingwood, 2 a.m., FS2.
Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA, 2 a.m., Tennis Channel.
KBO baseball — Samsung at KT, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN2.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Wolverhampton at Sheffield United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN.
NFL — Pittsburgh at Giants, 4 p.m., ESPN; Tennessee at Denver, 7:15 p.m., ESPN.
MLB — Oakland at Seattle (Game 2), 5 p.m., FS1.
NHL playoffs — Dallas vs.Vegas, 5 p.m., NBCSN.