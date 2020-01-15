On this day ...
JANUARY 15, 1967 — Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers opened the Super Bowl series with a 35-10 defeat of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Green Bay quarterback Bart Starr was named the game’s MVP after going 16-for-23 for 250 yards, two TDs and one interception.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lake City, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lake City at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
East Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA and Hobart-WTA early rounds; Australian Open Qualifying, 3 a.m., TENNIS; Tournaments continued, 3 p.m., TENNIS; Tournaments continued, midnight.
Golf — Korn Ferry Tour, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic final round, 10:30 a.m., TGC; Asian Tour, The Singapore Open first round, 5 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour, The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship first round, 9 p.m., TGC.
Men’s college basketball — Seton Hall at Butler, 3:30 p.m., FS1; Virginia at Florida St., 4 p.m., ESPN2; St. John’s at Providence, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Auburn at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN2.
Auto racing — Dakar Rally 2020: Stage 10, Haradh to Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN.
NBA basketball — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Houston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.
NHL hockey — Philadelphia at St. Louis, 5 p.m., NBCSN.
Biathlon — IBU World Cup, women’s 7.5km spring, at Ruhpolding, Germany, 9 p.m., NBCSN.