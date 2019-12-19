On this day ...
DECEMBER 19, 1987 — Boston and St. Louis combined for the fastest two goals in NHL history. Ken Linseman put the Bruins ahead 6-5 with 10 seconds left in the third period. Doug Gilmour of Boston won the faceoff and shot the puck into an empty net two seconds later to wrap up a 7-5 win against the Blues at Boston Garden.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida A&M at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, 1 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Moscow at Lewiston, 7 p.m.
Oakesdale at Asotin, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River vs. Riverstone, Truckstop.com Tournament, Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Upriver Ramp at Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Potlatch at St. Maries, 5:30 p.m.
Clearwater Valley at Kamiah, Upriver Rampage, 7:30 p.m.
Grangeville at Highland-Craigmont, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Holiday Shootout — Kendrick vs. Valdez, Sitka, Alaska, 5:30 p.m. PST
Logos vs. Meadows Valley, New Meadows, 6 p.m.
Deary at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Nampa Tournament
Pullman Christian at Christian Center
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Oakesdale at Asotin, 6 p.m.
Lapwai at Prairie, 6 p.m.
Troy at Potlatch, 6 p.m.
Grangeville, Orofino at Nyssa tournament
Timberline at St. John Bosco, Cottonwood, 8 p.m.
Coastal Holiday Shootout — Kendrick vs. Valdez, Sitka, Alaska, 4 p.m. PST
Clearwater Valley at Upriver Rampage Tournament, Kamiah, 6 p.m.
Pullman Christian at Christian Center
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — Wofford at Duke, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Seton Hall, 4 p.m., FS1; North Carolina State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2; Florida A&M at Washington State, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college volleyball — NCAA Tournament semifinal: Baylor vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m., ESPN; NCAA Tournament semifinal: Stanford vs. Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL — N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT; Houston at L.A. Clippers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, second round, 6:30 p.m., TGC
Tennis — The World Tennis Championship: fifth place and semifinals, 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis