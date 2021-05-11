On this day ...

MAY 11, 1992 — The Portland Trail Blazers won the highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history, 153-151 in double overtime against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Portland at Washington State, 1:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston vs. Lake City, 4 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament

Kamiah at Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament first round

Genesee at Troy, 4:30 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament first round

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Coeur d’Alene at Lewiston, 2 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament first round

Post Falls vs. Lake City, 2 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament first round at Airport Park

Post Falls-Lake winner vs. Coeur d’Alene-Lewiston winner, 4 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament title game at Airport Park

Post Falls-Lake loser vs. Coeur d’Alene-Lewiston loser, 4 p.m. in Class 5A district loser-out game at Airport Park

Sandpoint vs. Moscow, 3 p.m. in Class 4A district tournament first round at Lakeland

Sandpoint-Moscow winner at Lakeland, 5 p.m. in Game 1 of best-of-3 Class 4A district tournament championship series

Pullman at North Central, 3 p.m. in Class 2A GSL culminating event

Lapwai at Prairie, 5 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament first round

Culdesac at Genesee, 5 p.m. in Class 1A district tournament first round

Asotin at Reardan (2), 2 p.m.

Clarkston vs. loser of Othello-East Valley, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Touchet at Pomeroy, 4:30 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Sunnyside Christian, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Touchet at Pomeroy, 3 p.m.

Garfield-Palouse at Sunnyside Christian, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Rogers at Pullman, 4 p.m.

West Valley at Clarkston, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

East Valley boys at Pullman, 3:30 p.m.

Clarkston boys at Othello, 3:30 p.m.

Pullman girls at East Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Othello girls at Clarkston, 3:30 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — Rome-ATP/WTA, 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., Tennis Channel.

Men’s soccer — Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester United, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN; Crystal Palace at Southampton, 12:10 p.m., NBCSN.

Major League Baseball — Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.; Seattle at Dodgers, 7 p.m., ROOT.

NBA — Miami at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Knicks at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT.

College baseball — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

