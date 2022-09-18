On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 18, 1982 — In a rare father-son matchup, coach Jack Elway led San Jose State to its second consecutive upset of quarterback John Elway and Stanford 35-31 in Palo Alto, Calif. John Elway completed 24-of-36 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Spartans quarterback Steve Clarkson threw for 285 yards, three touchdowns and scored on a 3-yard keeper for the win after a Cardinal fumble. Stanford reached the Spartans’ 26-yard line, but John Elway was sacked on four consecutive plays to end the game.

