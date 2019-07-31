On this day ...

JULY 31, 1990 — Nolan Ryan won his 300th game, reaching the milestone in his second try, as the Texas Rangers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 11-3.

Today

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Idaho Class A state tournament, Burley — Moscow Blue Devils vs. Burley Green Sox, 6 p.m. PDT.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840).

SPORTS ON TV

Horse racing — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Saratoga Live, 10 a.m., FS2.

Major League Baseball — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 5 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Texas, 5:05 p.m., ROOT.

Men’s soccer — MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atlético Madrid, 5 p.m., FS1.

Swimming — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, 5 p.m., NBCSN.

Tags

