On this day ...

APRIL 29, 1998 — For the first time in the 124-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a redraw is ordered during the post-position draw. Churchill Downs officials allowed ESPN to control the announcing of the draw. Commentator Chris Lincoln called the No. 15 pill twice while picking the draft order for post positions.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

USC at Washington State, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Oregon State High Performance Meet, 11 a.m.

Washington State at Payton Jordan Invitational, 4 p.m. in Stanford, Calif.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho vs. Montana, 8 a.m. at Big Sky Conference tournament in Phoenix

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lewis-Clark State at Whitman, 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Clearwater Valley at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.

Nezperce vs. Lapwai (2), 4 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston

Kamiah at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Lapwai at Nezperce (2), 3:30 p.m.

Kendrick at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Lewiston at Capital Classic, 10 a.m.

Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Lewiston at Capital Classic, 10 a.m.

Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Clarkston, Moscow, Orofino at Take Flight Invite, 3 p.m. at Lakeland

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB — Seattle at Miami, 3:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

NFL — Draft, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

College baseball — USC at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, second round, 3:30 p.m., TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1

Men’s college lacrosse — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m., CBSSN

MLB — Seattle at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ROOT

Women’s college lacrosse — UConn at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS2

NFL — Draft, 4 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, and 5 p.m., ESPN2

College baseball — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX

College softball — Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12

NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN

NHL — San Jose at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT

Women’s soccer — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

SATURDAY

Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, Tennis

Women’s soccer — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 3:30 a.m., CNBC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC

Golf — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC

Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; Formula E World Championship: round 6, 10 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 15, noon, NBC

Fishing — 2022 Sports Fishing championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN

NFL — Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network

College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12

Curling — Mixed Doubles Championship: bronze medal game, 10 a.m., CNBC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2;

Track and field — The Penn Relays, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Drake Relays, 11 a.m., CBSSN

College football — Washington spring game, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington spring game, 1 p.m., SWX; California spring game, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12

Basketball — Iverson Basketball Classic, 1 p.m., CBSSN

USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox; Birmingham vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Fox

MLB — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., FS1

Swimming — International Team Trials, 3 p.m., CNBC

Pickleball — U.S. Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: prelims, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN

College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Boxing — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN

Recommended for you