On this day ...
APRIL 29, 1998 — For the first time in the 124-year history of the Kentucky Derby, a redraw is ordered during the post-position draw. Churchill Downs officials allowed ESPN to control the announcing of the draw. Commentator Chris Lincoln called the No. 15 pill twice while picking the draft order for post positions.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
USC at Washington State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho, Lewis-Clark State at Oregon State High Performance Meet, 11 a.m.
Washington State at Payton Jordan Invitational, 4 p.m. in Stanford, Calif.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Montana, 8 a.m. at Big Sky Conference tournament in Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Whitman, 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Clearwater Valley at Genesee (2), 3:30 p.m.
Nezperce vs. Lapwai (2), 4 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston
Kamiah at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lapwai at Nezperce (2), 3:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Potlatch, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lewiston at Capital Classic, 10 a.m.
Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lewiston at Capital Classic, 10 a.m.
Pullman at Inland Empire Tournament, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Clarkston, Moscow, Orofino at Take Flight Invite, 3 p.m. at Lakeland
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Seattle at Miami, 3:30 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
NFL — Draft, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
College baseball — USC at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, second round, 12:30 p.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The Palos Verdes Championship, second round, 3:30 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, noon, FS1; NHRA: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS1
Men’s college lacrosse — Lehigh at Loyola (Md.), 3 p.m., CBSSN
MLB — Seattle at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ROOT
Women’s college lacrosse — UConn at Georgetown, 3:30 p.m., FS2
NFL — Draft, 4 p.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network, and 5 p.m., ESPN2
College baseball — Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX
College softball — Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12
NBA playoffs — Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 6, 6 p.m., ESPN
NHL — San Jose at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Women’s soccer — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City FC, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
SATURDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
Women’s soccer — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City, 3:30 a.m., CNBC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle, 4 a.m., USA; Premier League: Burnley at Watford, 6:30 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Golf — DP World Tour: The Catalunya Championship, third round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Mexico Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, second round, noon, TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8:15 a.m., FS1; Formula E World Championship: round 6, 10 a.m., CBS; NASCAR Xfinity Series: A-GAME 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 15, noon, NBC
Fishing — 2022 Sports Fishing championship, 9 a.m., CBSSN
NFL — Draft, 9 a.m., ABC, ESPN and NFL Network
College softball — Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Oregon, 6 p.m., Pac-12
Curling — Mixed Doubles Championship: bronze medal game, 10 a.m., CNBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2;
Track and field — The Penn Relays, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Drake Relays, 11 a.m., CBSSN
College football — Washington spring game, 11:30 a.m., Pac-12; Eastern Washington spring game, 1 p.m., SWX; California spring game, 1:30 p.m., Pac-12
Basketball — Iverson Basketball Classic, 1 p.m., CBSSN
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. Houston, 1 p.m., Fox; Birmingham vs. New Orleans, 5 p.m., Fox
MLB — L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Seattle at Miami, 3 p.m., ROOT; Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4 p.m., FS1
Swimming — International Team Trials, 3 p.m., CNBC
Pickleball — U.S. Open, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night: prelims, 1 p.m., ESPN2; UFC Fight Night: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera (bantamweights), 4 p.m., ESPN
College baseball — Mississippi at Arkansas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Boxing — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson (super featherweights), 7 p.m., ESPN