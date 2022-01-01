On this day ...
JANUARY 1, 1916 — Washington State beat Brown 14-0 in the return of the Rose Bowl. Brown halfback Fritz Pollard, the first African-American to play in the Rose Bowl, gains just 47 yards in the rain-soaked game. After a scoreless first half, Washington State scored on short runs by Ralph Boone and Carl Dietz.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m.
Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Utah, 2 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
Women’s college basketball — Portland State at Idaho, 2 p.m., KMAX-AM (840); Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 3 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
Men’s college basketball — Multnomah at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Watford, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham at Crystal Palace, 9:30 a.m., USA
College football — Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn St., 9 a.m., ESPN2; Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 10 a.m., ABC; Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma St., 10 a.m., ESPN; Rose Bowl: Ohio St. vs. Utah, 2 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2; Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi, 5:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Memphis at Wichita St., 9 a.m., CBS; Creighton at Marquette, 9 a.m., FS1; Villanova at Seton Hall, 11 a.m., CBS; W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Providence at DePaul, noon, Fox; San Diego St. at UNLV, 1 p.m., CBS; Butler at UConn, 1 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Wyoming, 1 p.m., CBSSN; New Mexico at Nevada, 6 p.m., FS1; Utah at Oregon, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
Skiing — World Cup: Women’s slalom, 1 p.m., NBC
Boxing — PBC Fight Night: Frank Martin vs. Romero Duno (lightweights), 2 p.m., Fox
Tennis — ATP Cup Day 1: group stage, 3 p.m., Tennis; ATP Cup Day 2: group stage, 10:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, Tennis
NHL — Winter Classic: St. Louis vs. Minnesota, 4 p.m., TNT; Vancouver at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Rodeo — PBR: The Monster Energy Invitational championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
Tennis — ATP Cup Day 2: group stage, 3 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Chelsea, 8:30 a.m., USA
Rugby — Premiership: Saracens at Northampton, 7 a.m., CNBC
Men’s college basketball — St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Richmond at Saint Louis, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Houston at Temple, 2 p.m., ESPN; Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s college basketball — St. John’s at Villanova, 9 a.m., FS1; Loyola of Chicago at S. Illinois, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Maryland at Indiana, noon, ESPN2; Stanford at Washington St., noon, Pac-12
NFL — Kansas City at Cincinnati, 10 a.m., CBS; L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 10 a.m., Fox; Detroit at Seattle, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Minnesota at Green Bay, 5:20 p.m., NBC
High school football — All-America game, 11 a.m., ESPN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS1
PBL baseball — Cangrejeros de Santurce vs. Criollos de Caguas, noon, FS2