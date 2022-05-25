On this day ...
MAY 25, 1965 — Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston a minute into the first round in the controversial rematch for Ali’s heavyweight title. Listed as the fastest knockout in a heavyweight title bout, Liston went down on a short right-hand punch.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Pullman at Washington Class 2A state tournament, 8:45 a.m. at Capitol City Golf Course, Olympia
Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B/2B state tournament, 7:50 a.m. at Deer Park Golf Club, Deer Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Pullman at Washington Class 2A state tournament, 8 a.m. at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Tumwater
Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B/2B state tournament, 10:20 a.m. at Deer Park Golf Club, Deer Park
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at NAIA outdoor national championship, 1 p.m. at Gulf Shores, Ala.
Washington State, Idaho at NCAA West preliminaries, 8 a.m. at Fayetteville, Ark.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Boston at Miami, game 5, 5:40 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
College baseball — Pac-12 tournament first round: Arizona vs. Oregon, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament first round: Arizona St. vs. Stanford, 12:45 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament first round: Washington vs. Oregon St., 4:45 p.m., Pac-12; Pac-12 tournament first round: California vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, day 1, 10:30 a.m., TGC
MLB — Oakland at Seattle, 1 p.m,., ROOT
Women’s golf — NCAA national championship: team match play, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Canadian Championship quarterfinal: Forge FC at CF Montréal, 3:55 p.m., FS2; Canadian Championship quarterfinal: Vancouver at Cavalry FC, 6 p.m., FS2
NHL playoffs — Western Conference semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, game 5, 5 p.m., TNT
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference final: Boston at Miami, game 5, 5:40 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — The French Open, second round, 2 a.m. Thursday, Tennis