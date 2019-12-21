On this day ...
DECEMBER 21, 1891 — Dr. James Naismith conducted the first game of basketball. Based on 13 rules created by Naismith, the game was tested by 18 students at the School for Christian Workers in Springfield, Mass. Using a soccer ball, two peach baskets and two teams of nine players each, the objective was to throw a round ball into a round basket attached to a balcony 10 feet above the floor.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at South Dakota State, 11 a.m.
Incarnate Word at Washington State, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hawaii at Idaho, 2 p.m.
Washington State at Miami (Fla.), 8 a.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Hermiston at Lewiston, 5:30 p.m.
Kellogg at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Genesee at Colton, 5:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Truckstop.com Tournament, College of Idaho, Caldwell
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 1 p.m.
Coastal Holiday Shootout — Kendrick at Sitka, Alaska, 8 p.m. PST
Orofino at Nampa Tournament
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Hermiston at Lewiston, 4 p.m
Timberlake at Moscow, 2 p.m.
Genesee at Colton, 4 p.m.
Victory Charter at Salmon River, 3 p.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, 4 p.m.
Coastal Holiday Shootout Championship — Kendrick at Sitka, Alaska, 4:30 p.m. PST
Nyssa, Ore., Tournament — Grangeville vs. Payette, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow, Potlatch, Clearwater Valley at Tri-State Tournament, North Idaho College
Orofino at McCall Invite, 8 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Incarnate Word at Washington State, 4 p.m., KQZB-FM (104.7)
Women’s college basketball —Washington State at Miami, 8 a.m., KQQQ-FM (102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
ToDAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg at Bayern Munich, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Norwich Bay vs. Wolves, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Men’s basketball — Indiana at Notre Dame, 9 a.m., ESPN; Virginia Commonwealth at Villanova, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Villanova, 9 a.m., FOX; Samford at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1; South Florida vs. Florida State, 9 a.m., FS2; Texas at Providence, 11 a.m., Fox; Florida vs. Utah, 11:30 a.m., FS1; UCLA vs. North Carolina, noon, CBS; Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 2 p.m., KHQ/ROOT; Ohio State vs. Kentucky, 2:30 p.m., CBS; Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Louisiana State vs. USC, 6 p.m., FS1; St. John’s vs. Arizona, 7 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada vs. St. Mary’s, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
College football — New Mexico Bowl, Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, 11 a.m., ESPN; Montana State at North Dakota State, FCS semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Boca Raton Bowl, Southern Methodist vs. Florida Atlantic, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Camellia Bowl, Florida International vs. Arkansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Washington, 4:30 p.m., ABC; New Orleans Bowl, Applachian State vs. Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night Prelims, undercard, 3 p.m., FS1, and main card, Harrison vs. Charlo, 5 p.m., Fox
Skiing — FIS World Cup, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s volleyball — NCAA tournament championship, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Golf — EPGA Tour, Australian PGA Championship, 7 p.m., TGC
Snowboarding — FIS World Cup, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims, undercard, 11 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Women’s college basketball — Stanford at Texas, 10 a.m., ESPN2.
NFL — Baltimore at Cleveland, 10 a.m., CBS: New Orleans at Tennesse, 10 a.m., Fox; Arizona at Seattle, 1 p.m., Fox; Kansas City at Chicago, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Men’s college basketball — Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall, 1:30 p.m., FS1; Xavier at TCU, 2 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Milwaukee at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2