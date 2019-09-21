On this day ...

SEPTEMBER 21, 1985 — Montana State’s David Pandt caught 21 passes for 169 yards against Eastern Washington to set an NCAA record.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon

Lewis-Clark Valley at Trinity Bible, Ellendale, N.D., noon PDT

UCLA at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Sandpoint at Lewiston, 2 p.m.

Nezperce at Kamiah, 10 a.m.

Potlatch, Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 10 a.m., and Potlatch at Kamiah, 1 p.m.

Colton at Spikefest, Rosalia

Highland-Craigmont at Capital tournament, Boise

Asotin at Tekoa-Rosalia tournament

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Post Falls at Lewiston, noon

Clarkston at Moscow, 10 a.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Lewiston at Post Falls, noon

Orofino at St. Maries, noon

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Area schools at Battle for the 509, Medical Lake

Lewiston at Bob Firman Invitational, Boise

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarkston at Southridge, 11 a.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. PDT, KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., ROOT

Tennis — Laver Cup, 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis; ATP, Moselle Open, 8 a.m., Tennis; Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, 8 p.m., Tennis.

Soccer — Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester City, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Cologne at Bayern Munich, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Watford, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Leipzig at Werder Bremen, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Brighton at Newcastle United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey, 2:55 p.m., FS2.

Golf — European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, noon, TGC; Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, 9 p.m., TGC.

College football — Tennessee at Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN; Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., FOX; Southern Miss at Alabama, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Louisiana Monroe at Iowa State, 9 a.m., FS1; Michigan State at Northwestern, 9 a.m., ABC; Monmouth at Montana, noon, SWX; Auburn at Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Louisville at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Southern Methodist at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Central Florida at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Brigham Young, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Norfolk State at Montana State, 3:30 p.m., SWX; Old Dominion at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Stanford, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at Texas, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Notre Dame at Georgia, 5 p.m., CBS; Toledo at Colorado State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Washington State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

Wrestling — World Wrestling Championship, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series, Pennsylvania Derby, 2 p.m., NBC.

Lacrosse — Premier League championship, 11:30 a.m., NBC.

Auto racing — IndyCar qualifying, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Major League Baseball — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 4 p.m., FS1.

Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Quillin-Angulo, 7:30 p.m., FS1.

Rugby — World Cup, England vs. Tonga, 3 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN.

SUNDAY

Tennis — Laver Cup, 3 a.m., Tennis; Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, 8 p.m., Tennis.

Rugby — World Cup, England vs. Tonga, 3 a.m., NBCSN, Ireland vs. Scotland, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.

Golf — European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, noon, TGC.

Auto racing — Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, 5:05 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix, noon, NBC.

Soccer — Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Liverpool at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9 a.m., FS1; MLS, Minnesota at Portland, 12:55 a.m., ESPN.

Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2.

Rugby — World Cup, England vs. Tonga, 3 a.m., NBCSN, Ireland vs. Scotland, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.

NFL — Denver at Green Bay, 10 a.m, FOX; Baltimore at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Seattle, 1 p.m., CBS; Rams at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m., NBC.

Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 10:05 a.m. ROOT; Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m, ESPN.

WNBA — Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., ESPN2.

Wrestling — World Wrestling Championship, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.

Tags

Recommended for you