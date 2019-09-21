On this day ...
SEPTEMBER 21, 1985 — Montana State’s David Pandt caught 21 passes for 169 yards against Eastern Washington to set an NCAA record.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Eastern Washington at Idaho, noon
Lewis-Clark Valley at Trinity Bible, Ellendale, N.D., noon PDT
UCLA at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Providence at Lewis-Clark State, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston, 2 p.m.
Nezperce at Kamiah, 10 a.m.
Potlatch, Nezperce at Clearwater Valley, 10 a.m., and Potlatch at Kamiah, 1 p.m.
Colton at Spikefest, Rosalia
Highland-Craigmont at Capital tournament, Boise
Asotin at Tekoa-Rosalia tournament
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Post Falls at Lewiston, noon
Clarkston at Moscow, 10 a.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Lewiston at Post Falls, noon
Orofino at St. Maries, noon
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Area schools at Battle for the 509, Medical Lake
Lewiston at Bob Firman Invitational, Boise
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Clarkston at Southridge, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. PDT, KRLC-AM (1350), KLER-AM (1300), KMAX-AM (840), 710 ESPN
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m., ROOT
Tennis — Laver Cup, 4 a.m. and 10 a.m., Tennis; ATP, Moselle Open, 8 a.m., Tennis; Korea and Toray Pan Pacific Opens, 8 p.m., Tennis.
Soccer — Premier League, Tottenham at Leicester City, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Cologne at Bayern Munich, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Bayer Leverkusen, 6:30 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Manchester City at Watford, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN; Leipzig at Werder Bremen, 9:20 a.m., FS2; Premier League, Brighton at Newcastle United, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX, Puebla at Monterrey, 2:55 p.m., FS2.
Golf — European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, noon, TGC; Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, 9 p.m., TGC.
College football — Tennessee at Florida, 9 a.m., ESPN; Michigan at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., FOX; Southern Miss at Alabama, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Louisiana Monroe at Iowa State, 9 a.m., FS1; Michigan State at Northwestern, 9 a.m., ABC; Monmouth at Montana, noon, SWX; Auburn at Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Louisville at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Southern Methodist at Texas Christian, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Central Florida at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Brigham Young, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Norfolk State at Montana State, 3:30 p.m., SWX; Old Dominion at Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Stanford, 4 p.m., ESPN; Oklahoma State at Texas, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Notre Dame at Georgia, 5 p.m., CBS; Toledo at Colorado State, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Washington State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.
Wrestling — World Wrestling Championship, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 11:30 a.m., FS2; Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series, Pennsylvania Derby, 2 p.m., NBC.
Lacrosse — Premier League championship, 11:30 a.m., NBC.
Auto racing — IndyCar qualifying, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Monster Energy, Federated Auto Parts 400, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Major League Baseball — Philadelphia at Cleveland, 4 p.m., FS1.
Boxing — PBC Fight Night, Quillin-Angulo, 7:30 p.m., FS1.
Rugby — World Cup, England vs. Tonga, 3 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN.
SUNDAY
Tennis — Laver Cup, 3 a.m., Tennis; Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, 8 p.m., Tennis.
Rugby — World Cup, England vs. Tonga, 3 a.m., NBCSN, Ireland vs. Scotland, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN.
Golf — European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship, noon, TGC.
Auto racing — Formula One, Singapore Grand Prix, 5:05 a.m., ESPN2; IndyCar, Firestone Grand Prix, noon, NBC.
Soccer — Premier League, Manchester United at West Ham, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Fortuna Dusseldorf, 6:30 a.m., FS1; Liverpool at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN; Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Eintracht Frankfurt, 9 a.m., FS1; MLS, Minnesota at Portland, 12:55 a.m., ESPN.
Horse racing — Saratoga Live, 9:30 a.m., FS2.
NFL — Denver at Green Bay, 10 a.m, FOX; Baltimore at Kansas City, 10 a.m., CBS; New Orleans at Seattle, 1 p.m., CBS; Rams at Cleveland, 5:20 p.m., NBC.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Baltimore, 10:05 a.m. ROOT; Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3:30 p.m, ESPN.
WNBA — Connecticut at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Wrestling — World Wrestling Championship, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.