MAY 31, 2007 — LeBron James scored a playoff career-high 48 points to lead Cleveland to a 109-107, Game 5 win against Detroit in double overtime. James became the first player to score 25 consecutive points for a team in a postseason game, scoring 29 of the Cavaliers’ final 30 points.
On TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Bundesliga: FC Union Berlin at Borussia Mönchengladbach, 6:20 a.m., FS1; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at SC Paderborn 07, 8:50 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2; Trackside Live!, 1 p.m., NBCSN
Auto racing — MotoAmerica Superbike: Road America, 11 a.m., FS1; Monster Energy Supercross, noon, NBCSN; NASCAR Cup Series: Food City presents the Supermarket Heroes 500, 12:30 p.m., FS1; Monster Energy Supercross, 1 p.m., NBC