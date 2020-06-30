On this day ...
JUNE 30, 1965 — The NFL granted Atlanta a franchise. Rankin Smith Sr., an Executive Vice President of Life Insurance Company of Georgia, paid $8.5 million for the franchise. It was the highest price paid in league history at the time.
Today
LEGION BASEBALL
Northern Lakes at Moscow Blue Devils (2), 4 p.m.
Silver Valley at Camas Prairie (2), 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Eastern European Championship, 3 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Tennis Channel; Altec Styslinger exhibition, 9 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Manchester United at Brighton, 12:10 p..m., NBCSN.
Boxing — Top Rank, Saucedo vs. Fredrickson, 5 p.m., ESPN.
KBO baseball — Hanwha at Kia, 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, ESPN.