On this day ...
MARCH 22, 1969 — West Chester State beat Western Carolina 65-39 to win the first women's collegiate basketball national championship. The game is played using the six-player format.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. SW Assemblies, 6 p.m. in NAIA tourmanent semifinal in Kansas City, Mo.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Northern Colorado at Idaho, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Idaho at Duck Invitational, 8 a.m. in Eugene, Ore.
Lewis-Clark State hosts LC State Invtational, 8 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Lewis-Clark State hosts LC State Invtational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Potlatch at Orofino JV (2), 4 p.m.
Prairie vs. Lapwai, 4:30 p.m. at Clearwater Park in Lewiston
Kamiah vs. Clearwater Valley, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Kamiah/CV at Culdesac, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Lewiston hosts Best Ball Invitational, 9:30 a.m. at Red Wolf Golf Club
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: second-round quadrupleheader, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Lewis-Clark State vs. SW Assemblies, 6 p.m. in NAIA tourmanent semifinal in Kansas City, Mo., KOZE-AM (950)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: Iowa vs. Oregon, second round, 9 a.m., CBS; NCAA tournament: Gonzaga vs. Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m., second round, CBS; NCAA tournament: UCLA vs. Abilene Christian, second round, 2 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament: Creighton vs. Ohio, second round, 3 p.m., TNT; NCAA tournament: Michigan vs. LSU, second round, 4 p.m., CBS; NCAA tournament: Florida St. vs. Colorado, second round, 4:30 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament: Alabama vs. Maryland, second round, 5:30 p.m., TBS; NCAA tournament: Kansas vs. USC, second round, 6:30 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — NCAA tournament: North Carolina vs. Alabama, first round, 9 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Drexel vs. Georgia, first round, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Wright St. vs. Arkansas, first round, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Stony Brook vs. Arizona, first round, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Mount St. Mary’s vs. Maryland, first round, 1 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Belmont vs. Gonzaga, first round, 1 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Michigan St. vs Iowa St., first round, 3 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Troy vs. Texas A&M, first round, 3 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Marist vs. Louisville, first round, 5 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: Bradley vs. Texas, first round, 5 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: Wyoming vs. UCLA, first round, 7 p.m., ESPN; NCAA tournament: South Dakota vs. Oregon, first round, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Women's college lacrosse — California at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Women's volleyball — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hunter vs. Team Lowe, 2 p.m., FS2; Athletes Unlimited: Team Larson vs. Team De La Cruz, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF Olympic qualifying: Haiti vs. Canada, Group B, 3 p.m., FS1; CONCACAF Olympic qualifying: El Salvador vs. Honduras, Group B, 5:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Anaheim at Minnesota, 4 p.m., NBCSN
NBA — Utah at Chicago, 6 p.m., ROOT
Golf — European Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, first round, 3 a.m. Tuesday, TGC