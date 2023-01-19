JANUARY 19, 2014 — Russell Wilson threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on fourth down and Seattle’s top-ranked defense forced two late turnovers to lift the Seahawks into their second Super Bowl with a 23-17 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Utah, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Deary at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Genesee, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Nezperce, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
St. Maries at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Potlatch at Logos, 7:30 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deary at Highland, 6 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 6 p.m.
Prairie at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Kendrick at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
St. Maries at Troy, 7 p.m.
Salmon River at Tri-Valley, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Colfax, Pomeroy at Ritzville league meet, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Utah, 6 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The American Express, first round, noon, TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, first round, 4 p.m., TGC; DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, second round, 11:30 p.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — Rutgers at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m., FS1; UNC Wilmington at Hofstra, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Maryland, 4 p.m., ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Indiana at Illinois, 5:30 p.m., FS1; W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., NBC; UCLA at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m., FS1; BYU at Santa Clara, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at Stanford, 8 p.m., Pac-12
NBA — Golden State at Boston, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Brooklyn at Phoenix, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL — Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — The Australian Open, third round, 6 p.m., ESPN2