On this day ...
FEBRUARY 18, 1964 — Wilt Chamberlain scored 52 points against Detroit, his second straight 50-point game.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Northern Arizona, noon
Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Washington State vs. UC Riverside, 11 a.m. in Peoria, Ariz.
Washington State vs. Villanova, 4 p.m. in Peoria, Ariz.
British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State (2), noon
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at John Burns Intercollegiate, 10:30 a.m. in Lihue, Hawaii
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho vs. Utah State, 12:30 p.m. in Denver
Lewis-Clark State vs. Cumberland (Tenn.), 7 a.m. in Lawrenceville, Ga.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State vs. Minnesota, 9 a.m. in Lincoln, Neb.
Portland at Idaho, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State at EOU NAIA Last Chance Invite, 9:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Priest River at Grangeville, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament first round
Yakima East Valley at Pullman, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional crossover
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grangeville vs. Ririe, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A Division II state tournament consolation final at Bishop Kelly High School, Boise
Prairie vs. Lapwai, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament third-place game at Columbia High School, Nampa
Kendrick vs. Leadore, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament consolation final at Nampa High School
Rockland vs. Deary, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II state tournament third-place game at Nampa High School
Othello at Clarkston, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional crossover
Colfax vs. Liberty Bell, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B crossover at West Valley High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Lewiston at Idaho Class 5A district tournament, 10 a.m. at Coeur d’Alene
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Highland, Lapwai, Nezperce, Orofino at, Potlatch hosts Idaho Class 2A district meet, 10 a.m.
Clarkston, Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome
Colfax, Pomeroy at Washington Class 1B/2B state meet, 10 a.m. at Tacoma Dome
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman at Washington Class 2A state meet, 9 a.m. at King County Aquatics Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college baskeball — Illinois at Indiana, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Northern Arizona at Idaho, noon, KRPL-AM (1400); Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 6 p.m, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5) (first game only)
Women’s college basketball — Idaho at Northern Arizona, noon, KMAX-AM (840); Warner Pacific at Lewis-Clark State, 4 p.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5)
High school boys basketball — Priest River at Grangeville, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 2A district tournament first round, KORT-FM (92.7); Yakima East Valley at Pullman, 3 p.m. in Washington Class 2A regional crossover, KHTR-FM (104.3)
High school girls basketball — Colfax vs. Liberty Bell, 5 p.m. in Washington Class 2B crossover at West Valley High School, KCLX-AM (1450)
NBA — All-Star Saturday night, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Tennis — Rotterdam-ATP semifinals; Doha-WTA final, 6 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 10:30 a.m., Tennis; Delray Beach-ATP semifinal 2, 5 p.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle, 9:30 a.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: final practice, 7:30 a.m., FS1 and FS2; NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 8:30 a.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series: The Daytona 200, 10:30 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300, 2 p.m., FS1
Men’s college basketball — Seton Hall at UConn, 9 a.m., Fox; Illinois at Indiana, 9 a.m., ESPN; Notre Dame at Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2; UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Saint Joseph’s at Davidson, 9:30 a.m., USA; Tennessee at Kentucky, 10 a.m., CBS; Iowa St. at Kansas St., 11 a.m., ESPN; Florida at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Fordham at VCU, 11:30 a.m., USA; Baylor at Kansas, 1 p.m., ESPN; NBA-HBCU Classic: Southern vs. Grambling St., 1 p.m., TNT and ESPN2; DePaul at Xavier, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Villanova at Providence, 1:30 p.m., Fox; Duke at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN; Texas A&M at Missouri, 3 p.m., ESPN2; Lafayette at Army, 3 p.m., CBSSN; Utah at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12; Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 4 p.m., NBC; Creighton at St. John’s, 4:30 p.m., FS1; Michigan St. at Michigan, 5 p.m., Fox; Colorado at Arizona, 5 p.m., ESPN2; Nevada at Utah St., 5 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12; BYU at Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 7 p.m., ESPN2; California at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, second round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, second round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The Thailand Classic, final round, 9:30 p.m., TGC
Women’s college basketball — UConn at Villanova, 11:30 a.m., Fox
Skiing — World Championships: women’s giant slalom, 11:30 a.m., NBC
XFL — Tampa Bay at Arlington, noon, ABC; Orlando at Houston, 5:30 p.m., ESPN and FX
Women’s college gynmastics — Arizona at Oregon St., 12:30 p.m., Pac-12
Track and field — USATF indoor championships, 1 p.m., NBC
Rugby — MLR: Utah at San Diego, 4 p.m., FS2; New York at Seattle, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NHL — Washington vs. Carolina, 5 p.m., ABC
NBA — All-Star Saturday night, 5 p.m., TNT
Rodeo — PBR: The Kubota Emerald Chute Out, round 2, 7 p.m., CBSSN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Dubai-WTA early rounds, midnight and 3 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 6 a.m. and midnight Monday, Tennis
Golf — Asian Tour: The International Series, final round, 2 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Fishing — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2023 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at Lake Okeechobee, 5 a.m., FS1
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur, 8:30 a.m., USA; CONCACAF U-17 championship round of 16: Honduras vs. Bermuda, 1:50 p.m., FS2; CONCACAF U-17 championship round of 16: El Salvador vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 4:50 p.m., FS2
Women’s college basketball — Auburn at Tennessee, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Oregon St. at Washington St., noon, Pac-12; NC State at Virginia Tech, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12 (joined in progress)
Men’s college basketball — Ohio St. at Purdue, 10 a.m., CBS; North Carolina at NC State, 10 a.m., ESPN; Bradley at S. Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2; George Washington at St. Bonaventure, 11 a.m., USA; Memphis at Houston, noon, ESPN; Georgetown at Butler, noon, FS1; Belmont at Drake, 1 p.m., CBSSN; Maryland at Nebraska, 2 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m., FS1; UNLV at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Daytona 500, 11:30 a.m., Fox
XFL — St. Louis at San Antonio, noon, ABC; Seattle at DC, 5 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — SheBelieves Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Japan, 12:30 p.m., TNT
College softball — TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Florida St. vs. Alabama, 2 p.m., ESPN; TaxAct Clearwater Invitational: Mississippi St. vs. UCF, 5 p.m., ESPN
NBA — All-Star draft, 4:30 p.m., TBS and TNT; All-Star Game: Team Giannis vs. Team LeBron, 5:30 p.m., TBS and TNT