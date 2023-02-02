On this day ...
FEBRUARY 2, 2014 — The Seattle Seahawks won their first Super Bowl title, crushing the favored Denver Broncos 43-8. The Seahawks led 36-0 before Denver scored on the final play of the third quarter.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at USC, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State vs. LSU Shreveport, 10 a.m. in Lake Myrtle, Fla.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Lewis & Clark, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Air Force, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Idaho at, Washington State hosts WSU Invitational, noon
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberline at Grangeville, 7:30 p.m.
Orofino at Lapwai, 7:30 p.m.
Nezperce at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Meadows Valley vs. St. John Bosco, 7 p.m. at Highland High School
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Chewelah vs. Asotin, 5:30 p.m. in Washington Class 2B district tournament play-in game at Liberty High School
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow at Lake City, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING
Pullman at Washington Class 2A district meet, 6:30 p.m. at Washington State’s Gibb Pool
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Portland State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840)
Men’s college basketball — Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at USC, 8 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Lyon-WTA early rounds, 9:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Friday, Tennis
College football — Senior Bowl practice, noon, ESPN2
Golf — PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, first round, noon, TGC; DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Classic, second round, 12:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Men’s college basketball — LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack, 2 p.m., CBSSN; FAU at UAB, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Michigan at Northwestern, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Ohio St., 4 p.m., FS1; Stanford at Utah, 5 p.m., Pac-12; Loyola Marymount at BYU, 6 p.m., CBSSN; Houston at Wichita St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at UCLA, 6 p.m., FS1; California at Colorado, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 8 p.m., CBSSN; Washington St. at Southern Cal, 8 p.m., FS1
NFL — Pro Bowl skills showdown, 4 p.m., ESPN
NBA — Memphis at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m., TNT; L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
Women’s college basketball — Maryland at Iowa, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
