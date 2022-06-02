On this day ...

JUNE 2, 1909 — Joe Madden, ridden by Eddie Dugan, won the Belmont Stakes by eight lengths over Wise Mason.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

NAIA World Series — Lewis-Clark State vs. Southeastern, 1 p.m. and, if necessary, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB – Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3) and KHTR-FM (104.7).

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — French Open, 3 a.m. and 8 a.m., NBC.

Golf — DP Tour, Porsche European Open, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, 11 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, noon, USA.

Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League, Georgia vs. Gibraltar, 8:50 a.m., FS2; Spain vs. Portugal, 11:30 a.m., FS1.

College softball — Women’s World Series, Texas vs. UCLA, 9 a.m., ESPN; Northwestern vs. Oklahoma, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Oregon State vs. Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Arizona vs. Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m., ESPN.

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2.

NHL playoffs — Edmonton at Colorado, 5 p.m., TNT.

MLB — Seattle at Baltimore, 4 p.m., ROOT.

NBA playoffs — Boston at Golden State, 6 p.m., ABC, ESPN2.

Australian Rules Football — AFL Premiership: Geelong at Western, 2:30 a.m. Friday, FS2.

