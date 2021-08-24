On this day ...
AUGUST 24, 1963 — The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. was covered by ABC’s Wide World of Sports for the first time.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Lewiston at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
Lake City at Lewiston, 4:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Paralympics – Opening Ceremony, 4 a.m., NBCSN; various events, 7 p.m., NBCSN.
Tennis — Winston-Salem, 8 a.m., Tennis Channel.
Little League Baseball — New Jersey vs. TBD, noon, ESPN; New Hampshire vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m., ESPN.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Oakland, 12:30 p.m., ROOT; Dodgers at San Diego, 7 p.m., ESPN.
WNBA – Seattle at Minnesota, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Men’s soccer – MLS, All-Star Skills Challenge, 6 p.m., FS1.