AUGUST 11, 2012 — Usain Bolt was a perfect 3-for-3 at the London Olympics, just like Beijing four years ago. Almost even with the last U.S. runner when he got the baton for the anchor leg of the 400-meter relay, Bolt steadily pulled away down the stretch to cap his perfect Summer Games to lead Jamaica to victory in a world-record time of 36.84 seconds. Allyson Felix won her third gold medal, giving the United States a 20-meter lead after the second leg of the 1,600 relay. DeeDee Trotter, Felix, Francena McCorory and Sanya Richards-Ross won for the Americans’ fifth straight Olympic title in the event.

