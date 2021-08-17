On this day ...

AUGUST 17, 1933 — Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees played his 1,308th straight game to break Everett Scott’s record of 1,307.

Tennis – Cincinatti-ATP/WTA, 8 a.m., Tennis Channel.

Little League softball — World Series semifinals, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., ESPN2.

MLB — Seattle at Texas, 5 p.m., ROOT.

Men’s soccer — Concacaf, Metropolitan FA vs. FC Santa Lucia, 5 p.m., FS2; CD Fas vs. Forge FC, 7 p.m., FS2; Liga MX, Puebla FC at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1;

NBA Summer League — Sacramento vs. Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN.

