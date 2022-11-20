On this day ...
NOVEMBER 20, 1983 — Seattle’s Dave Krieg passed for 418 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Seahawks to a 27-19 victory against the Denver Broncos.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Colorado at Washington State, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — ATP Finals singles final, 8 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, 8 a.m., FS1
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9 a.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Jersey Mike’s Classic third-place game: La Salle vs. Georgetown, 9 a..m., CBSSN; Hall of Fame Tip-Off championship: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; Myrtle Beach Invitational championship: UMass vs. Charlotte, 10 a.m., ESPN2; Jersey Mike’s Classic championship: Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount, 11:30 a.m., CBSSN; Continental Tire Main Event championship: Illinois vs. Virginia, noon, ESPN; Wagner at Seton Hall, noon, FS1; Charleston Classic championship: Virginia Tech vs. Charleston, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas third-place game: DePaul vs. Oklahoma St., 1:30 p.m., CBSSN; Delaware St. at UConn, 2 p.m., FS1; Continental Tire Main Event third-place game: Baylor vs. UCLA, 2:30 p.m., ESPN; Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas championship: Santa Clara vs. UCF, 4 p.m., CBSSN; Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Houston at Oregon, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — NC State at UConn, 10 a.m., FS1; South Carolina at Stanford, noon, ABC; Idaho St. at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, final round, 10 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, final round, 10 a.m., NBC
NFL — Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 10 a.m., CBS; Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., Fox; Dallas at Minnesota, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 5:15 p.m., FS1
Women’s college volleyball — Southern Cal at Oregon, noon, Pac-12
CFL — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Monday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Eastern Washington, 6 p.m. in Spokane
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State vs. Troy, 3 p.m. at North Shore Shorecase in Laie, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bonners Ferry at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Orofino at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Washington State vs. Eastern Washington, 6 p.m. in Spokane, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
High school girls basketball — Bonners Ferry at Moscow, 7 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, 5 a.m., FS1; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands, 8 a.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, 2 p.m., Fox; FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m. Tuesday, FS1
Women’s college basketball — Battle 4 Atlantis championship: teams TBD, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Battle 4 Atlantis third-place game: teans TBD, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Louisville vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Georgia Tech vs. Utah, 3 p.m., FS1; Empire Classic semifinal: Syracuse vs. Richmond, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Ohio St. at San Diego St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Washington St. vs. Eastern Washington, 6 p.m., SWX; Texas St. at California, 7 p.m., Pac-12; Maui Invitational quarterfinal: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
NBA — Portland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., ROOT
NFL — San Francisco at Arizona, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Vegas at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m., ROOT