On this day ...
MAY 19, 1923 — Zev, a 19-1 long shot ridden by Earl Sande, won the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Martingale.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round championship game
Arizona State at Washington State, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston vs. Owyhee, 11:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round at College of Idaho
Orofino vs. Melba, 8:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A state tournament first round at Nampa Christian High School
Troy vs. North Star Charter, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise
Prairie vs. Rimrock, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise
Clearwater Valley vs. Garden Valley, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise
Genesee vs. Glenns Ferry, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round championship game, 11 a.m, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Arizona State at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Lewiston vs. Owyhee, 11:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round at College of Idaho, KVTY-FM (105.1)
MLB — Seattle at Boston, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)
NBA — Eastern Conference final: Boston at Miami, game 2, 5:40 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., ESPN and 11 a.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 11:45 a.m., USA
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2
NBA — Draft combine, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Conference final: Boston at Miami, game 2, 5:40 p.m., ESPN
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida, game 2, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT
MLB — Seattle at Boston, 4 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — LSU at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12
Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, round 4, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis