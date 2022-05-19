On this day ...

MAY 19, 1923 — Zev, a 19-1 long shot ridden by Earl Sande, won the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths over Martingale.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round championship game

Arizona State at Washington State, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston vs. Owyhee, 11:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round at College of Idaho

Orofino vs. Melba, 8:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 2A state tournament first round at Nampa Christian High School

Troy vs. North Star Charter, 8 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise

Prairie vs. Rimrock, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise

Clearwater Valley vs. Garden Valley, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise

Genesee vs. Glenns Ferry, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A state tournament first round at Capital High School, Boise

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — British Columbia at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m. in NAIA Opening Round championship game, 11 a.m, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Arizona State at Washington State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Lewiston vs. Owyhee, 11:30 a.m. in Idaho Class 5A state tournament first round at College of Idaho, KVTY-FM (105.1)

MLB — Seattle at Boston, 4 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7)

NBA — Eastern Conference final: Boston at Miami, game 2, 5:40 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

Golf — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, first round, 10 a.m., ESPN and 11 a.m., ESPN2

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 11:45 a.m., USA

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon, FS2

NBA — Draft combine, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Eastern Conference final: Boston at Miami, game 2, 5:40 p.m., ESPN

NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference semifinal: Tampa Bay at Florida, game 2, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference semifinal: St. Louis at Colorado, game 2, 6:30 p.m., TNT

MLB — Seattle at Boston, 4 p.m., ROOT

College baseball — LSU at Vanderbilt, 5 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12

Rodeo — PBR: World Finals, round 4, 7 p.m., CBSSN

Tennis — Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Friday, Tennis

