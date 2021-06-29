> On this day ...
JUNE 29, 2012 — The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency files formal charges against Lance Armstrong, accusing the seven-time Tour de France winner of using performance-enhancing drugs throughout the best years of his career.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
Eastside vs. Lewis-Clark Twins (2), 4 p.m.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs at Moscow Blue Devils (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
College baseball — College World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St, Game 2, 4 p.m., ESPN.
Cycling — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 4, 4:30 a.m.. NBCSN; UCI: Tour de France, Stage 5, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday), NBCSN.
MLB — Seattle at Toronto, 4 p.m., ROOT; San Francisco at LA Dodgers, 7 p.m., ESPN.
NBA — Eastern Conference Finals: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4, 5:30 p.m., TNT.
NHL — 2021 NHL Awards Show, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer — UEFA: European Championship: England vs Germany, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: Sweden vs. Ukraine, 11:30 a.m., ESPN.
Tennis — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 3 a.m., ESPN; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, 3 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN.
WNBA — Connecticut at Washington, 4 p.m., ESPN.