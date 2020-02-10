On this day ...
FEBRUARY 10, 1998 — Picabo Street, Alpine skiing’s comeback kid, overcame a mistake about midway through her run and charged to an Olympic gold by one-hundredth of a second in the women’s super-G — the games’ first Alpine medal after three days of snow-related postponements.
Today
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Meadows Valley at Nezperce, 6 p.m.
Touchet at Colton, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Class 2B district tournament, West Valley — Northwest Christian vs. Colfax, 3:30 p.m. at West Valley; Asotin vs. Chewelah, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Idaho Class 4A District I-II tournament, Coeur d’Alene — Moscow vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Idaho Class 2A Distrcit I-II playoffs — Grangeville vs. Orofino, Kooskia, 6 p.m.
Idaho Class 1A-DI District I-II tournament, LCSC Activity Center — Genesee vs. Clearwater Valley, 6 p.m.; Troy vs. Potlatch, 7:30 p.m.
Washington Class 2B District I-II tournament, West Valley — Asotin vs. Northwest Christian, 5 p.m.; Colfax vs. Chewelah, 8 p.m.
Touchet at Colton, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — various tournaments, 3 a.m, 8 a.m., 4:30 p.m. and midnight, Tennis.
Men’s basketball — Florida at Duke, 4 p.m, ESPN; Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPN; Texas Christian at Teas Tech, 6 p..m, ESPN2.
Women’s basketball — Connecticut at South Carolina, 4 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL— Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m., NBCSN.