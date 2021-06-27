On this day ...
JUNE 28, 1971 — Muhammad Ali won a four-year legal battle to overturn his 1967 conviction for draft evasion in an 8-0 vote by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Today
SUMMER BASEBALL
St. Maries at Lewis-Clark Cubs (2), 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: LA Clippers at Phoenix, game 5, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Wimbledon, first round, 3 a.m. and 3 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN and 8:30 a.m., ESPN2
Cycling — Tour de France: stage 3, 4:30 a.m., NBCSN
Men’s soccer — UEFA European Championship: Croatia vs. Spain, round of 16, 8:30 a.m., ESPN; UEFA European Championship: France vs. Switzerland, round of 16, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; Copa América: Argentina vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m., FS1; Copa América: Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m., FS2
College baseball — World Series: Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., game 1, 4 p.m., ESPN2
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup Final: Montreal at Tampa Bay, game 1, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NBA playoffs — Western Conference final series: LA Clippers at Phoenix, game 5, 6 p.m., ESPN