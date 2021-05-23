On this day ...
MAY 24, 1981 — The Indianapolis 500 ended in controversy when Mario Andretti, who finished second to Bobby Unser, is declared the winner because Unser broke a rule during a slowdown period near the end of the race. The decision later is reversed, giving Unser credit for the victory, but he is fined $40,000.
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 5:30 p.m.
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
Gar-Pal at Colton, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Clarkston at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Oakesdale at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Garfield-Palouse at Colton, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Pullman, Shadle Park at Rogers, 4 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tennis; UTS4: The French Riviera, 6 and 10 a.m., FS1
Women’s college golf — NCAA individual national championship, 2 p.m., TGC
NHL playoffs — Stanley Cup East Division: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, game 5, 4 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup Central Division: Tampa Bay at Florida, game 5, 5 p.m., CNBC; Stanley Cup North Division: Edmonton at Winnipeg, first round, game 4, 6:45 p.m., NBCSN; Stanley Cup West Division: Minnesota at Vegas, game 5, 7:30 p.m., CNBC
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Milwaukee, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Portland at Denver, game 2, 7 p.m., TNT
MLB — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 5 p.m., ESPN; Seattle at Oakland, 6:30 p.m., ROOT