OCTOBER 16, 1987 — Mike Tyson retained his undisputed heavyweight title with a seven-round knockout of Tyrell Biggs in Atlantic City, N.J.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Utah, 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 9 a.m. in Las Vegas
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 9 a.m. in Stanford, Calif.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Sacramento State at Idaho, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
NFL — Arizona at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., KCLK-AM/FM (1430/107.3), KMAX-AM (840)
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 4, 4 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Bologna at Napoli, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS Western Conference first-round playoff: Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, 5 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, quarterfinal leg 2, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis; San Diego-WTA final, 4 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college volleyball — Michigan at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ESPN; Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and 12:30 p.m., FS2
NFL — Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
High school boys basketball — GEICO Top Flight Invite: teams TBD, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, day 3, 2 p.m., CBSSN
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS
Women’s soccer — NWSL playoff quarterfinal: Chicago at San Diego FC, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Monday
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational, 7 a.m. in Lawrence, Kan.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 9 a.m. in Stanford, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Troy vs. Logos, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal game at P1FCU Activity Center
Deary vs. St. John Bosco, 6 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament winner’s bracket final at P1FCU Activity Center
Genesee vs. Potlatch, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament semifinal game at P1FCU Activity Center
Kendrick vs. Timberline, 7:30 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 5 (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2 and 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Germany, 3:50 a.m., FS2; FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Morocco, 7:20 a.m., FS2
MLB playoffs —A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 5 (if necessary), 4:30 p.m., TBS
Men’s soccer — MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff: Miami vs. New York City FC, 4 p.m., FS1; MLS Western Conference first-round playoff: Minnesota at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., FS1
NFL — Denver at LA Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
NHL — Carolina at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT