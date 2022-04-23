On this day ...
APRIL 23, 1903 — The New York Highlanders, later renamed Yankees, won their first game as a major league team, 7-2 against the Washington Senators.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.
Washington State at Oregon, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Ping Cougar Classic, 7 a.m. in Provo, Utah
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Portland State, 10 a.m.
Bellevue Community College at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Bellevue Community College at Lewis-Clark State, 9 a.m.
SAILING
Alex Bell Regatta, 10 a.m. at Chief Timothy Park
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Sandpoint (2), noon
Clarkston at East Valley (2), noon
Rogers at Pullman (2), noon
Genesee at Timberline (2), 11 a.m.
Potlatch at Clearwater Valley (2), 1 p.m.
Orofino at St. Maries (2), noon
Kendrick at Nezperce (2), 1 p.m.
Colton at Liberty Christian (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Sandpoint at Lewiston (2), noon
Clearwater Valley at St. Maries (2), noon
Colton at Liberty Christian (2), 9:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 11 a.m.
Orofino, Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Cherry Hill Park, Coeur d’Alene
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Lewiston at Sandpoint, 11 a.m.
Orofino, Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Cherry Hill Park, Coeur d’Alene
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Lewiston at Knight Invitational, 10 a.m. at Boise
Pullman, Clarkston, Pomeroy at MacDougall Invite, 11 a.m. at Colfax
Genesee, Deary, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah, Potlatch at Whitepine League Championships, 10 a.m. at Kamiah
SPORTS ON RADIO
College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Oregon, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
High school baseball — Rogers at Pullman (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)
MLB — Milwakuee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7 a.m., CNBC; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 9:20 a.m., ABC; Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, 2 p.m., ESPN
Auto racing — Formula One: sprint qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 250, 10 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 15, noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, 1 p.m., Fox
Men’s college lacrosse — Navy at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN
USFL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 9 a.m., Fox; Birmingham at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1
College football — UCLA spring game, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Utah spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Montana spring game, noon, SWX; USC spring game, noon, ESPN; Oregon spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. spring game, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Toronto, game 4, 11 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN
College softball — Arkansas at Florida, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Texas at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
College baseball — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS2
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (featherweights), 7:30 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, final round, 4 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, noon, Fox
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 4:55 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2
Cycling — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, 7 a.m., CNBC
College softball — Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Chicago, game 4, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Atlanta, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT
College baseball — Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, noon, Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, 11:30 a.m., FS1
USFL — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, noon, NBC
NHL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., TNT; San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT
MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN
Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, 3 p.m., CBSSN