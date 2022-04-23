On this day ...

APRIL 23, 1903 — The New York Highlanders, later renamed Yankees, won their first game as a major league team, 7-2 against the Washington Senators.

Today

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m.

Washington State at Oregon, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Ping Cougar Classic, 7 a.m. in Provo, Utah

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Idaho at Portland State, 10 a.m.

Bellevue Community College at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Bellevue Community College at Lewis-Clark State, 9 a.m.

SAILING

Alex Bell Regatta, 10 a.m. at Chief Timothy Park

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Lewiston at Sandpoint (2), noon

Clarkston at East Valley (2), noon

Rogers at Pullman (2), noon

Genesee at Timberline (2), 11 a.m.

Potlatch at Clearwater Valley (2), 1 p.m.

Orofino at St. Maries (2), noon

Kendrick at Nezperce (2), 1 p.m.

Colton at Liberty Christian (2), 11 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Sandpoint at Lewiston (2), noon

Clearwater Valley at St. Maries (2), noon

Colton at Liberty Christian (2), 9:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

Lewiston at Sandpoint, 11 a.m.

Orofino, Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Cherry Hill Park, Coeur d’Alene

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Lewiston at Sandpoint, 11 a.m.

Orofino, Clearwater Valley at All-League, 9 a.m. at Cherry Hill Park, Coeur d’Alene

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Lewiston at Knight Invitational, 10 a.m. at Boise

Pullman, Clarkston, Pomeroy at MacDougall Invite, 11 a.m. at Colfax

Genesee, Deary, Clearwater Valley, Kamiah, Potlatch at Whitepine League Championships, 10 a.m. at Kamiah

SPORTS ON RADIO

College baseball — Lewis-Clark State at Oregon Tech (2), 11 a.m., KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5); Washington State at Oregon, 3 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)

High school baseball — Rogers at Pullman (2), noon, KHTR-FM (104.7)

MLB — Milwakuee at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Serie A: Atalanta at Venezia, 6 a.m., CBSSN; Premier League: Watford at Manchester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Aston Villa at Leicester City, 7 a.m., CNBC; Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, 9:20 a.m., ABC; Premier League: Tottenham at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC; MLS: Chicago FC at Minnesota United FC, 2 p.m., ESPN

Auto racing — Formula One: sprint qualifying, 7:25 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 8 a.m., FS1; ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 250, 10 a.m., FS1; Supercross: round 15, noon, NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Ag-Pro 300, 1 p.m., Fox

Men’s college lacrosse — Navy at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN

USFL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 9 a.m., Fox; Birmingham at Houston, 4 p.m., FS1

College football — UCLA spring game, 9 a.m., Pac-12; Utah spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Montana spring game, noon, SWX; USC spring game, noon, ESPN; Oregon spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12; Washington St. spring game, 3 p.m., Pac-12

Golf — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, third round, 4 p.m., TGC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup: North Carolina at Washington, 10 a.m., CBS

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Philadelphia at Toronto, game 4, 11 a.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Dallas at Utah, game 4, 1:30 p.m., TNT and ROOT; Eastern Conference first round: Boston at Brooklyn, game 3, 4:30 p.m., ESPN; Western Conference first round: Memphis at Minnesota, game 4, 7 p.m., ESPN

College softball — Arkansas at Florida, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2; Texas at Oklahoma St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

NHL — N.Y. Rangers at Boston, noon, ABC

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1 p.m., FS1; Kansas City at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT

College baseball — Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, 5 p.m., Pac-12

Rugby — MLR: Dallas at Old Glory DC, 5 p.m., FS2

Mixed martial arts — Bellator 279: Chris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (featherweights), 7:30 p.m., Showtime

SUNDAY

Tennis — Various tournaments, 4 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis

Golf — DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship, final round, 5 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The ClubCorp Classic, final round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: The L.A. Open, final round, 4 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — Formula One: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The GEICO 500, noon, Fox

Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF, 10 a.m., ESPN; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; MLS: LA FC at FC Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, 4:55 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: Querétaro at Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS2

Cycling — UCI: The Liège Bastogne Liège, 7 a.m., CNBC

College softball — Ohio St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., Pac-12; UCLA at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m., Pac-12

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

NBA playoffs — Eastern Conference first round: Milwaukee at Chicago, game 4, 10 a.m., ABC; Western Conference first round: Golden State at Denver, game 4, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Eastern Conference first round: Miami at Atlanta, game 4, 4 p.m., TNT; Western Conference first round: Phoenix at New Orleans, game 4, 6:30 p.m., TNT

College baseball — Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Arizona St. at Arizona, noon, Pac-12

Rugby — MLR: New England at Rugby New York, 11:30 a.m., FS1

USFL — New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay, noon, NBC

NHL — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., TNT; San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m., ROOT

MLB — Kansas City at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4 p.m., ESPN

Women’s soccer — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Racing Louisville FC at Houston, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Tags

Recommended for you