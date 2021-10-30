On this day ...
OCTOBER 30, 1974 — Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round in Kinshasa, Zaire, to regain the world heavyweight title.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 1 p.m.
Washington State at Arizona State, noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Warner Pacific, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Gonzaga Invitational, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Washington State at UCLA, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at California, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Moscow vs. Bonneville, 9 a.m. in Class 4A consolation final at Post Falls High School
Genesee vs. Potlatch, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I consolation final at LCSC’s Activity Center
Troy vs. Grace, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I winner’s bracket final at LCSC’s Activity Center
Genesee-Potlatch winner vs. Troy-Grace loser, 2 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I third-place match at LCSC’s Activity Center
Troy-Grace winner vs. winner of third-place match, 4 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I championship match at LCSC’s Activity Center
Ferris at Colfax, 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Lewiston at Class 5A district meet, 11 a.m.
Moscow hosts Class 4A district meet, noon
Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A district swimming, 1 p.m. at Washington State
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Pomeroy at D7/D9 Regional at Colfax, 1 p.m.
Clarkston, Pullman at Class 2A district championship, 11 a.m. at Shadle Park
Clearwater Valley Kamiah, Logos, Nezperce, Prairie, Potlatch, Timberline at Class 1A state championship, 11 a.m. at Eagle Island State Park
Orofino at Class 2A state championship, 2 p.m. at Eagle Island State Park
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Washington State at Arizona State, noon, KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450); Northern Arizona at Idaho, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300)
World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 4, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Brighton at Liverpool, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham, 9:30 a.m., NBC
College football — Texas at Baylor, 9 a.m., ABC; Michigan at Michigan St., 9 a.m., Fox; Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 a.m., ESPN; Cincinnati at Tulane, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Bowling Green at Buffalo, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Southern Utah at Montana, 11 a.m., ROOT; Washington St. at Arizona St., noon, FS1; Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Georgia vs. Florida, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Colorado at Oregon, 12:30 p.m., Fox; Florida St. at Clemson, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Purdue at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Wyoming at San Jose St., 1 p.m., FS2; Northern Arizona at Idaho, 1 p.m., SWX; Mississippi at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPN; SMU at Houston, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Kansas at Oklahoma St., 4 p.m., FS1; Boise St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; Oregon St. at California, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Penn St. at Ohio St., 4:30 p.m., ABC; North Carolina at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; UCLA at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Virginia at BYU, 7:15 p.m., ESPN2; Washington at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., FS1; Fresno St. at San Diego St., 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: mixed doubles semifinals, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, third round, 10 a.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 200, 10 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Xfinity Series: Dead on Tools 250, 3 p.m., NBCSN
Figure skating — ISU: Grand Prix, 1 p.m., NBC
World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 4, 5 p.m., Fox
NBA — Utah at Chicago, 5 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (welterweights), 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 6 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Leeds United at Norwich City, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa, 9:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota United, 10 a.m., ESPN; Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana, 10 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS1 and 1 p.m., FS2
Golf — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, final round, 10 a.m., TGC
NFL — San Francisco at Chicago, 10 a.m., Fox; Jacksonville at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., CBS; Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1:25 p.m., Fox; Dallas at Minnesota, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, 11 a.m., NBC; NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Presented By Pennzoil, 2 p.m., FS1
College volleyball — teams TBA, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Women’s college soccer — Stanford at USC, noon, Pac-12
Women’s soccer — NWSL: Louisville FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC, noon, CBSSN
Bowling — PWBA: Tour Championship, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Men’s college soccer — Stanford at Washington, 2 p.m., Pac-12; California at Oregon St., 4 p.m., Pac-12
Curling — U.S. Olympic Trials: mixed doubles final, 5 p.m., NBCSN
World Series — Houston at Atlanta, game 5, 5 p.m., Fox