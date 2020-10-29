On this day ...
OCTOBER 29, 1950 — Detroit’s Wally Triplett gained 294 yards in kickoff returns and ended up with 331 total yards as the Lions pound the Los Angeles Rams 65-24 on 41 third-quarter points.
Today
SPORTS ON TV
Golf — PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; European Tour: The Cyprus Open, second round, 2:30 a.m. Friday, TGC
Horse racing — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
College football — South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL — Atlanta at Carolina, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network
Men’s soccer — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, round of 16, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals, midnight Friday, Tennis
KBO baseball — LG at SK, 2:25 a.m. Friday, ESPN2