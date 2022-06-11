On this day ...
JUNE 11, 2012 — Rafael Nadal won his record seventh French Open title, returning to Roland Garros to defeat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. It was Nadal’s 11th Grand Slam title, tying him on the all-time list with Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg, who won six French Open titles.
Today
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at NCAA outdoor championships, 2:30 p.m. at Hayward Field at University of Oregon
LEGION BASEBALL
Tri-City Badgers at Lewis-Clark Twins (2), 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark Cubs vs. Twin Falls, 1 p.m. in third-place game at Donnelley’s Sports 2022 Classic at Twin Falls High School
Gonzaga Prep at Asotin County Blues (2), 3 p.m.
Camas Prairie Zephyrs at St. Maries (2), 2 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Auto racing — Formula One: qualifying, 6:55 a.m., ESPN2; NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 1:30 p.m., FS2; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: DoorDash 250, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Fishing — Sport Fishing Championship: Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, 7 a.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m., FS2; Belmont Stakes prep, noon, CNBC; Belmont Stakes, 2 p.m., NBC
Golf — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, second round, 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, third round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, second round, noon, TGC
College baseball — NCAA super regional: Arkansas at North Carolina, game 1, 8 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Texas at East Carolina, game 2, 9 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Notre Dame at Tennessee, game 2, 11 a.m., ESPN; NCAA super regional: Louisville at Texas A&M, game 2, noon, ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Auburn at Oregon St., game 1, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, 9 a.m., FS1; UEFA Nations League group stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, 11:30 a.m., FS2; MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Charlotte FC, noon, ABC
USFL — New Jersey vs. Michigan, 10 a.m., NBC; Houston vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m., USA
MLB — Oakland at Cleveland, 1 p.m., FS1; L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 4 p.m., Fox; Boston at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
College track and field — NCAA outdoor championships, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Men’s lacrosse — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, 3 p.m., ESPN2;
NHL playoffs — Eastern Conference final: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, game 6, 5 p.m., ESPN
Mixed martial arts — UFC 275 preliminaries, 5 p.m., ESPN2
Rugby — MLR Eastern eliminator: Rugby New York at Rugby Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., FS2
Boxing — Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (super middleweights), 8 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Auto racing — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 3:55 a.m., ESPN; NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, 10 a.m., NBC; NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, 1 p.m., FS1
Golf — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, final round, 9 a.m., TGC and 10 a.m., CBS; PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, final round, noon, TGC; USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — UEFA Nations League group stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, 6 a.m., FS1; UEFA Nations League group stage: Norway vs. Sweden, 9 a.m., FS1; UEFA Nations League group stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m., FS2; MLS: New England at Sporting KC, noon, ABC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., FS2
College baseball — NCAA tournament super regional: teams TBD, 10 a.m., ESPN; 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA super regional: Auburn at Oregon St., game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2
MLB — Boston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels, 4 p.m., ESPN
Track and field — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, 1 p.m., NBC
USFL — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, 1 p.m., Fox; Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Bowling — PWBA: The BVL Classic, 2 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby — MLR Western eliminator: San Diego at Seattle, 7 p.m., FS2; NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown, 11 p.m., FS2