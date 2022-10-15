On this day ...
OCTOBER 15, 1995 — The Carolina Panthers beat the New York Jets 26-15 for their first NFL victory.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Montana, noon
Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Clark State at Eastern Oregon, 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 8 a.m. in Albuquerque, N.M.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at ITA Mountain Regional, 9 a.m. in Las Vegas
Washington State at ITA Northwest Regional, 9 a.m. in Stanford, Calif.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State at NCAA Pre-Nationals, 7:30 a.m. in Stillwater, Okla.
COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Head of the Spokane, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
California at Washington State, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Troy at Logos, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Lake City, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 5A district tournament first round
Troy vs. Clearwater Valley, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center
Potlatch vs. Lapwai, 9 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center
Logos vs. Prairie, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center
Genesee vs. Kamiah, 11 a.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center
Troy-Clearwater Valley loser vs. Logos-Prairie loser, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
Genesee-Kamiah loser vs. Potlatch-Lapwai loser, 3 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division I district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
St. John Bosco vs. Timberline, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center
Nezperce vs. Highland, 1 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament first round at P1FCU Activity Center
Kendrick vs. St. John Bosco-Timberline winner, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at P1FCU Activity Center
Deary vs. Nezperce-Highland winner, 5 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament semifinal at P1FCU Activity Center
Nezperce-Highland loser vs. Kendrick-St. John Bosco-Timberline loser, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
St. John Bosco-Timberline loser vs. Deary-Nezperce-Highland loser, 7 p.m. in Idaho Class 1A Division II district tournament elimination game at P1FCU Activity Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Asotin, Colfax at NE 1B/2B Championships, 1:30 p.m. at Harrington Golf Course
Garfield-Palouse at Lake Spokane Invitational, 10:45 a.m. at Lakeside
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Moscow at Meet at the Kroc, 11:10 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB playoffs — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 4, 11 a.m., KRPL-AM (1400); A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 3, 1 p.m., KRLC-AM/FM (1350/93.3), KHTR-FM (104.7), KLER-AM (1300); A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 3, 2 p.m. (joined in progress), KRPL-AM (1400); N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 3, 5 p.m. (joined in progress), KRPL-AM (1400); N.L Divisional Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, game 4, 8 p.m. (joined in progress), KRPL-AM (1400)
College football — Idaho at Montana, noon, KOZE-AM/FM (950/95.5), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230); Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.. KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m., NBC; Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, quarterfinal leg 2, 4 p.m., FS2
Women’s soccer — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, 7:20 a.m., FS2
College football — Iowa St. at Texas, 9 a.m., ABC; Colgate at Army, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Auburn at Mississippi, 9 a.m., ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Penn St. at Michigan, 9 a.m., Fox; California at Colorado, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Idaho at Montana, noon, SWX; Oklahoma St. at TCU, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Alabama at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS; Ohio at W. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arkansas at BYU, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Wisconsin at Michigan St., 1 p.m., Fox; Arizona at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12; Utah St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m., CBSSN; LSU at Florida, 4 p.m., ESPN; Sacramento St. at Eastern Washington, 4 p.m., SWX; Clemson at Florida St., 4:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN2; Stanford at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC; Southern Cal at Utah, 5 p.m., Fox; Washington St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m., Pac-12; Air Force at UNLV, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN; San Jose St. at Fresno St., 7:45 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: qualifying, 9:30 a.m., USA; NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, 12:30 p.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
MLB playoffs — N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, game 4, 11 a.m., FS1; A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 3, 1 p.m., TBS; N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 3, 4:30 p.m., TBS; N.L Divisional Series: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, game 4, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, final round, 8 p.m., TGC
Tennis — Various tournaments, 11:30 a.m., Tennis
NHL — Vegas at Seattle, 7 p.m., ROOT
Boxing — Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos (lightweights), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
SUNDAY
Women’s soccer — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United, 4 a.m., CBSSN; NWSL playoff quarterfinal: Chicago at San Diego FC, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Golf — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11 a.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, 6 a.m., USA; Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, 8:30 a.m., USA; Serie A: Bologna at Napoli, 9 a.m., CBSSN; MLS Western Conference first-round playoff: Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, noon, ABC; MLS Eastern Conference first-round playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, 5 p.m., ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, quarterfinal leg 2, 5 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. Monday, Tennis; San Diego-WTA final, 4 p.m., Tennis
Women’s college volleyball — Michigan at Wisconsin, 10 a.m., ESPN; Washington St. at Utah, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Stanford at Arizona St., 3 p.m., Pac-12
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS1 and 12:30 p.m., FS2
NFL — Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Seattle, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Buffalo at Kansas City, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Dallas at Philadelphia, 5:15 p.m., NBC
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, 11:30 a.m., NBC
High school boys basketball — GEICO Top Flight Invite: teams TBD, noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLB playoffs — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, game 4 (if necessary), noon, TBS; N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, game 5 (if necessary), 1:30 p.m., FS1; A.L. Divisional Series: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, game 4, 4 p.m., TBS; N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, game 5 (if necessary), 6 p.m., FS1
Rodeo — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, day 3, 2 p.m., CBSSN