On this day ...
JANUARY 2, 1961 — George Blanda passed for three touchdowns and kicked a field goal and the extra points to give the Houston Oilers a 24-16 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first American Football League championship game.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USC at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland State at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Idaho at Portland State, 7 p.m.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Colfax at Oakesdale, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Colfax at Oakesdale, 5 p.m.
Genesee at St. Maries, 3:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON TV
Soccer — Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool, 11:55 a.m., NBCSN.
College football — The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, noon, ESPN; The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla., 4 p.m., ESPN.
Tennis — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, 3 p.m., TEN.
Golf —PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, 3 p.m., TGC.
High school football — Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, 3 p.m., ESPN2.
NHL — New Jersey at NY Islanders, 4 p.m., NBCSN; St. Louis at Colorado, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Men’s college basketball — Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m., FS1; Oregon at Colorado, 6 p.m., ESPN2; UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m., FS1; Gonzaga at Portland, 7 p.m., SWX/NBC; California at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN2.