MAY 6, 1987 — Bet Twice, ridden by Craig Perret, breezed to a 14-length victory in the Belmont Stakes to deny Alysheba the Triple Crown. Alysheba was a distant fourth.
SPORTS ON TV
Australian Rules Football — AFL, Western at Fremantle, 1:30 a.m., FS1.
Golf — EPGA Tour, European Open, 4 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour, Memorial Tournament, 9 a.m., TGC, and 11:30 a.m., CBS; Champions Tour, Principal Charity Classic, 11:30 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour, U.S. Women’s Open, noon, NBC.
Auto racing — Formula One, Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 4:55 a.m., ESPN2; Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350, 1 p.m., FS1.
College baseball — NCAA tournament, 8 a.m., ESPN2.
College softball — World Series, games at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., ESPN, and 4 p.m., ESPN2.
Lacrosse — PLL, Waterdogs at Cannons, 10 a.m., NBCSN.
Men’s soccer – UEFA U-21, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2.
Major League Baseball — Seattle at Angels, 1 p.m., ROOT; Boston at Yankees, 4 p.m., ESPN.