On this day ...
NOVEMBER 21, 1953 — Notre Dame tied Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stopped the clock by faking an injury and the Fighting Irish scored on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players faked injuries and the Irish scored on the final play to tie the game.
Today
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m.
Idaho at Southern Utah, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Omaha at Washington State, 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Moscow at Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Logos at Troy, 7 p.m.
Deary at Kamiah, 7:30 p.m.
Prairie at Orofino, 7:30 p.m.
Timberline at Highland, 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — Omaha at Washington State, 4 p.m., KTHR-FM (104.7)
College volleyball — Washington State at Arizona State, 6 p.m., KQQQ-FM (102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Auto racing — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, 2:30 a.m. Friday; FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, 3:30 a.m. Friday
Men’s beach soccer — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, 12:40 p.m., FS2; FIFA World Cup: Paraguay vs. Japan, Group A, 3:50 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, First Round, 8:30 a.m., ESPN2; Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph’s, First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, First Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2; Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, Semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN2; Omaha at Washington State, 4 p.m., Pac-12; Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, Semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
College football — North Carolina State at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN
Golf — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, 9 a.m., TGC; LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, first round, 1 p.m., TGC; EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, 11 p.m., TGC
NBA — Portland at Milwaukee, 5 p.m., TNT; New Orleans at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., TNT
NFL — Indianapolis at Houston, 5:20 p.m., Fox and NFL Network