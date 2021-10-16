On this day ...

OCTOBER 16, 2011 — Dan Wheldon, 33, died in a fiery 15-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when his car flew over another on Lap 13 and smashed into the wall just outside Turn 2.

Today

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.

Stanford at Washington State, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Washington State, Idaho, at Lewis-Clark State hosts Inland Empire Championships, 10:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Washington State at Stanford Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING

Arizona State at Washington State, 10 a.m.

Idaho divers at Houston Diving Invitational, 10 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lapwai at Logos, 7 p.m.

Pullman at Shadle Park, 2 p.m.

Orofino at Grangeville, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

Eagle at Lewiston, 3 p.m. in Class 5A state play-in game

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lewiston at Post Falls, 1 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament

Clearwater Valley at Troy, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament first round

Genesee vs. Kamiah, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at Troy

Lapwai at Potlatch, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament first round

Logos vs. Prairie, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Potlatch

Clearwater Valley-Troy loser vs. Genesee-Kamiah loser, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Troy

Logos-Prairie loser vs. Lapwai-Potlatch loser, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Troy

Clearwater Valley-Troy winner vs. Genesee-Kamiah winner, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Troy

Prairie-Logos winner vs. Lapwai-Potlatch winner, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Potlatch

Nezperce vs. St. John Bosco, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick

Deary vs. Timberline, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick

Nezperce-St. John Bosco winner at Kendrick, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament

Deary-Timberline winner vs. Highland, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick

Deary-Timberline loser vs. Nezperce-St. John Bosco-Kendrick loser, 7 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick

Chewelah at Colfax, noon

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Hermiston, Pullman, Cheney at Clarkston, 2 p.m.

Lewiston at Lakeland, noon

SPORTS ON RADIO

College football — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Stanford at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)

MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 2, 1:20 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 1, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)

High school football — Pullman at Shadle Park, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Orofino at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KORT-FM (92.7)

SPORTS ON TV

TODAY

Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC

College football — UCF at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ABC; Auburn at Arkansas, 9 a.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 a.m., Fox; Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Yale at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Sacramento St. at Montana, noon, SWX; Purdue at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Kentucky at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; BYU at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Fresno St. at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Toledo at Central Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Utah St. at UNLV, 4 p.m., CBSSN; TCU at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Washington St., 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; UCLA at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Fox; Air Force at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP semifinals, doubles final; WTA doubles final, 10 a.m., Tennis

Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, third round, 2 p.m., TGC

Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, noon, NBCSN

MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 2, 1:20 p.m., Fox and FS1; National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 1, 5 p.m., TBS

NHL — Seattle at Columbus, 4 p.m., ROOT

Mixed martial arts — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, 7 p.m., Showtime

SUNDAY

Golf — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, final round, 2 p.m., TGC

Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 10 a.m., ESPN

NFL — Miami vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., CBS; L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Cleveland, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.

Auto racing — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: round 2, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., CBSSN; NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 11 a.m., NBC

Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2

Women’s college soccer — Penn St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12

Women’s soccer — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, 11 a.m., CBSSN

WNBA Finals — Phoenix at Chicago, game 4, noon, ESPN

Tennis — Indian Wells-WTA final, 1 p.m., Tennis; Indian Wells-ATP final, 4 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis

MLB playoffs — National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TBS

