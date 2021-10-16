On this day ...
OCTOBER 16, 2011 — Dan Wheldon, 33, died in a fiery 15-car wreck at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when his car flew over another on Lap 13 and smashed into the wall just outside Turn 2.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m.
Stanford at Washington State, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
College of Idaho at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Washington State, Idaho, at Lewis-Clark State hosts Inland Empire Championships, 10:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Washington State at Stanford Intercollegiate, 8 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING
Arizona State at Washington State, 10 a.m.
Idaho divers at Houston Diving Invitational, 10 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lapwai at Logos, 7 p.m.
Pullman at Shadle Park, 2 p.m.
Orofino at Grangeville, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
Eagle at Lewiston, 3 p.m. in Class 5A state play-in game
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Lewiston at Post Falls, 1 p.m. in Class 5A district tournament
Clearwater Valley at Troy, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Genesee vs. Kamiah, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament first round at Troy
Lapwai at Potlatch, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament first round
Logos vs. Prairie, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Potlatch
Clearwater Valley-Troy loser vs. Genesee-Kamiah loser, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Troy
Logos-Prairie loser vs. Lapwai-Potlatch loser, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Troy
Clearwater Valley-Troy winner vs. Genesee-Kamiah winner, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Troy
Prairie-Logos winner vs. Lapwai-Potlatch winner, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division I district tournament at Potlatch
Nezperce vs. St. John Bosco, 11 a.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick
Deary vs. Timberline, 1 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick
Nezperce-St. John Bosco winner at Kendrick, 3 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament
Deary-Timberline winner vs. Highland, 5 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick
Deary-Timberline loser vs. Nezperce-St. John Bosco-Kendrick loser, 7 p.m. in Class 1A Division II district tournament at Kendrick
Chewelah at Colfax, noon
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Hermiston, Pullman, Cheney at Clarkston, 2 p.m.
Lewiston at Lakeland, noon
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Idaho at Eastern Washington, 1 p.m., KOZE-AM (950), KZFN-FM (106.1), KORT-AM (1230), KLER-AM (1300); Stanford at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3), KCLX-AM (1450)
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 2, 1:20 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 1, 5 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
High school football — Pullman at Shadle Park, 2 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1); Orofino at Grangeville, 7 p.m., KLER-AM (1300), KORT-FM (92.7)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa, 7 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, 9:30 a.m., NBC
College football — UCF at Cincinnati, 9 a.m., ABC; Auburn at Arkansas, 9 a.m., CBS; Oklahoma St. at Texas, 9 a.m., Fox; Florida at LSU, 9 a.m., ESPN; Nebraska at Minnesota, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Michigan St. at Indiana, 9 a.m., FS1; Yale at UConn, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Sacramento St. at Montana, noon, SWX; Purdue at Iowa, 12:30 p.m., ABC; Kentucky at Georgia, 12:30 p.m., CBS; BYU at Baylor, 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2; Fresno St. at Wyoming, 12:30 p.m., FS2; Toledo at Central Michigan, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN; Arizona at Colorado, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12; Alabama at Mississippi St., 4 p.m., ESPN; Utah St. at UNLV, 4 p.m., CBSSN; TCU at Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m., ABC; Iowa St. at Kansas St., 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Washington St., 4:30 p.m., ESPNU; UCLA at Washington, 5:30 p.m., Fox; Air Force at Boise St., 6 p.m., FS1; Arizona St. at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN; Hawaii at Nevada, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Indian Wells-ATP semifinals, doubles final; WTA doubles final, 10 a.m., Tennis
Golf — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, second round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, third round, 2 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, noon, NBCSN
MLB playoffs — American League Championship Series: Boston at Houston, game 2, 1:20 p.m., Fox and FS1; National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 1, 5 p.m., TBS
NHL — Seattle at Columbus, 4 p.m., ROOT
Mixed martial arts — Bellator 268: Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix, 7 p.m., Showtime
SUNDAY
Golf — EPGA Tour: The Andalucía Masters, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, final round, 11:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, final round, 2 p.m., TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton, 6 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls, 10 a.m., ESPN
NFL — Miami vs. Jacksonville, 6:30 a.m., CBS; L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 10 a.m., CBS; Arizona at Cleveland, 1:05 p.m., Fox; Las Vegas at Denver, 1:25 p.m., CBS; Seattle at Pittsburgh, 5:20 p.m.
Auto racing — The Intercontinental GT Challenge: round 2, 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., CBSSN; NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, 11 a.m., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, 11 a.m., NBC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 9:30 a.m., FS2
Women’s college soccer — Penn St. at Purdue, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Stanford at Colorado, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Women’s soccer — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at North Carolina, 11 a.m., CBSSN
WNBA Finals — Phoenix at Chicago, game 4, noon, ESPN
Tennis — Indian Wells-WTA final, 1 p.m., Tennis; Indian Wells-ATP final, 4 p.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis
MLB playoffs — National League Championship Series: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, game 2, 4:30 p.m., TBS