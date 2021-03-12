On this day ...
MARCH 12, 1937 — The first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) men’s basketball tournament was won by Central Missouri State. It won the eight-team, single-elimination tournament by defeating Morningside College (Iowa) 35-24.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Carroll (Mont.) vs. Texas Wesleyan, 2:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round at LCSC Activity Center
Vanguard (Calif.) vs. Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.), 7:30 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round at LCSC Activity Center
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Montana Western vs. Benedictine Mesa (Ariz.), noon in NAIA Opening Round at LCSC Activity Center
William Jessup (Calif.) at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m. in NAIA Opening Round game
Idaho vs. Idaho State, 11 a.m. in Big Sky Conference tournament championship in Boise
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Idaho at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.
Washington State at Oregon State, 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Montana at Idaho, 6 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Xavier (La.), noon
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State at Xavier (La.), noon
Arizona State at Washington State, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Washington State at NCAA Indoor Championships, noon in Fayetteville, Ark.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
District II Basketball Referee Association Senior Showcase, 6 p.m. (girls followed by boys), Lapwai High School
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
West Valley at Pullman, 7 p.m.
Rogers at Clarkston, 7 p.m.
Asotin at Chewelah, 7 p.m.
Reardan at Colfax, 2 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Grangeville at Emmett, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Garfield-Palouse at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Pullman, Clarkston at Cheney (Pullman in person, Clarkston virtual)
SPORTS ON RADIO
Women’s college basketball — Big Sky tournament: Idaho vs. Idaho State, championship, 11 a.m., KMAX-AM (840); NAIA Opening Round: William Jessup at Lewis-Clark State, 5 p.m., KOZE-AM (950)
High school football — Reardan at Colfax, 2 p.m., KCLX-AM (1450)
Men’s college basketball — teams TBD, 3:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, second round 9 a.m., TGC
Men’s college basketball — SEC tournament: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, quarterfinal, 9 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic tournament: South Florida vs. Wichita State, quarterfinal, 9 a.m., ESPN2; Conference USA tournament: UAB vs. Western Kentucky, semifinal, 9 a.m., CBSSN; SEC tournament: Tennessee vs. Florida, quarterfinal, 11:30 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic tournament: Cincinnati vs. SMU, quarterfinal, noon, ESPN2; Conference USA tournament: North Texas vs. Louisiana Tech, semifinal, noon, CBSSN; MAC tournament: Toledo vs. Ohio, semifinal, 2 p.m., CBSSN; Big East tournament: Georgetown vs. Seton Hall, semifinal, 3 p.m., FS1; ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN; Big 12 tournament: Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, semifinal, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2; MAC tournament: Buffalo vs. Akron, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 tournament: Oregon vs. Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12; ACC tournament: Florida State vs. North Carolina, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN; Big East tournament: Creighton vs. UConn, semifinal, 6 p.m., FS1; Big 12 tournament: Kansas vs. Texas, semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West tournament: San Diego State vs. Nevada, semifinal, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN; Pac-12 tournament: USC vs. Colorado, semifinal, 8:30 p.m., ESPN; Mountain West tournament: Utah State vs. Colorado State, semifinal, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Rugby — NRL, Sea Eagles at Roosters, 10:30 a.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Tennis
Sailing — America’s Cup, 7 p.m., NBCSN
Women’s basketball — Big Ten tournament: Maryland vs. Northwestern, semifinal, 11 a.m., FS2; Big Ten tournament: Michigan State vs. Iowa, semifinal, 1:30 p.m., FS2
SATURDAY
Rugby — Cowboys at Panthers, 12:30 a.m., FS2
Men’s soccer — Premier League, Chelsea at Leeds United, 4:25 a.m., NBCSN; West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace, 6::55 a.m., NBCSN; Liga MX, Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana, 7 p.m., FS1; Serie A, Sampdoria at Bologna, 3:25 a.m. Sunday, ESPN2
Men’s college basketball — American East tournament championship, 8 a.m., ESPN2; Big Ten tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., CBS; SEC tournament semifinals, 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., ESPN; Mid-Eastern Athletic tournament championship, 10 a.m., ESPN2; American Athletic tournament semifinals, noon and 2:30 p.m., ESPN2; Mountain West tournament championship, 3 p.m., CBS; Big 12 tournament championship, 3 p.m., ESPN; Big East tournament championship, 3:30 p.m., Fox; MAC tournament championship, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; ACC tournament championship, 5:30 p.m., ESPN; Southland tournament championship, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2; Pac-12 tournament championship, 7:30 p.m., ESPN; Big West tournament championship, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Men’s soccer — St. John’s at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS1
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, third round, 10 a.m., NBC
Women’s college basketball — Big Ten tournament championship, 11 a.m., FS1
Bowling — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate World Championship, 11 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
Auto racing — NHRA, qualifying, noon, FS1; Xfinity, The Calls 811 Before You Dig 200, 2:30 p.m., FS1; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN
Rugby — NRL: North Queensland at Pentrith, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Boxing — Showtime Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis (super middleweights), 6 p.m., Showtime