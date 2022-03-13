On this day ...
MARCH 13, 1961 — Floyd Patterson knocked out Ingemar Johansson in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in Miami Beach.
Today
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lewis-Clark State at College of Idaho, 11 a.m.
Oregon State at Washington State, 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Puget Sound at Lewis-Clark State, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Idaho at Boise State, 2 p.m.
Utah at Washington State, 11 a.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Dallas at Boston, 12:30 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, 7 a.m., USA; Premier League: Leicester City at Arsenal, 9:30 a.m., USA; MLS: Charlotte FC at Atlanta United FC, 12:30 p.m., FS1; USL: Tampa Bay at Birmingham, 2 p.m., ESPN2; Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, 6 p.m., FS2
Men’s college basketball — Ivy League tournament championship: Yale vs. Princeton, 9 a.m., ESPN; Atlantic 10 Conference tournament championship: Richmond vs. Davidson, 10 a.m., CBS; Southeastern Conference tournament championship: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M, 10 a.m., ESPN; American Athletic Conference tournament championship: Memphis vs. Houston, 12:15 p.m., ESPN; Big Ten Conference tournament championship: Iowa vs. Purdue, 12:30 p.m., CBS; NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, 3 p.m., CBS
Women’s college basketball — Patriot League tournament championship: Bucknell at American, 9 a.m., CBSSN; Big 12 tournament championship: Baylor vs. Texas, 11 a.m., ESPN2; NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special, 5 p.m., ESPN and ESPN2
Paralympics — Beijing (taped), 9 a.m., NBC
Bowling — PBA: The WSOB World Championship, 10 a.m., Fox
Golf — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, second and third round, 10 a.m., NBC
NBA — New York at Brooklyn, 10 a.m., ABC; Dallas at Boston, 12:30 p.m., ABC; L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 6 p.m., ESPN
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Women’s college lacrosse — Colorado at Arizona St., 11 a.m., Pac-12; Oregon at Southern Cal, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Sled hockey — Paralympics: gold medal game (taped), noon, USA
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, noon and 1:30 p.m., FS1
Auto racing — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ruoff Mortgage 500, 12:30 p.m., Fox
NHL — Heritage Classic: Toronto vs. Buffalo, 1 p.m., TNT; Vegas at Columbus, 4 p.m., ROOT
Rodeo — PBR: The U.S. Border Patrol Invitational, 2 p.m., CBSSN
College baseball — Southern at UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12
Rugby — MLR: Utah at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., FS2
Monday
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Prairie at Kendrick, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF
Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Best Ball Invite, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
Clarkston at, Lewiston hosts Best Ball Invite, 9 a.m. at Lewiston Golf and Country Club
SPORTS ON RADIO
NBA — Denver at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP early rounds, 10 a.m., Tennis
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, noon, USA
Bowling — WSOB PBA Cheetah Championship, 4 p.m., FS1
NBA — Portland at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ROOT; Denver at Philadelphia, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Milwaukee at Utah, 7:05 p.m., ESPN