On this day ...

OCTOBER 8, 2006 — Randy Moss’ 22-yard touchdown catch between two defenders 51 seconds before halftime was the Oakland receiver’s 100th touchdown reception. He became the seventh receiver in NFL history with 100 TD catches.

Today

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lakeland at Moscow, 7 p.m.

Clarkston at Cheney, 7 p.m.

Pullman at East Valley, 7 p.m.

Genesee at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Lapwai at Kamiah, 6 p.m.

St. John Bosco’s at Highland-Craigmont, 7 p.m.

Prairie at Clearwater Valley, 5 p.m.

Salmon River at Meadows Valley, 6 p.m.

Orofino at Pomeroy, 7 p.m.

Asotin at Colfax, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Pullman at East Valley, 4 p.m.

Clarkston at Cheney, 4 p.m.

Lakeland at Moscow, 4 p.m.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Moscow at Lakeland, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

Clarkston at Ellensburg, 4 p.m.

SPORTS ON TV

Tennis — ATP: The Shanghai Masters, 3:30 a.m., TENNIS; ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, 8 p.m., TENNIS.

Gymnastics — FIG World Championship, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN.

Major League Baseball playoffs — Houston at Tampa Bay, 4:15 p.m., FS1.

WNBA Finals — Washington at Connecticut, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

NBA preseason — Dallas at Oklahoma City, 5 p.m., ESPN; Denver at Portland, 7:30 p.m., ESPN.

NHL — San Jose at Nashville, 5 p.m., NBCSN.

Rugby — World Cup 2019: U.S. vs. Argentina, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN; Wales vs. Fiji, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, NBCSN.

