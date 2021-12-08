On this day ...
DECEMBER 8, 1940 — The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play.
Today
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Dakota State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Weber State at Washington State, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Asotin at Pomeroy, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside at Garfield-Palouse, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Asotin at Pomeroy, 6 p.m.
Lakeside at Garfield-Palouse, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Moscow at Timberlake, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON RADIO
Men’s college basketball — South Dakota State at Idaho, 6 p.m., KRPL-AM (1400); Weber State at Washington State, 7 p.m., KHTR-FM (104.3); KCLX-AM (1450)
Women’s college basketball — Washington State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/102.1)
SPORTS ON TV
Tennis — Florianopolis-ATP challenger early rounds, 11:30 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 3 a.m. Thursday, Tennis
Men’s college basketball — Ball St. at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FS1; UConn at West Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN2; E. Washington at Colorado, 5 p.m., Pac-12; UMBC at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1; Marquette at Kansas St., 6 p.m., ESPN2; Weber St. at Washington St., 7 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s soccer — CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at F.C. Motagua, final leg 1, 4 p.m., FS2
NBA — Milwaukee at Miami, 4:45 p.m., ESPN; Portland at Golden State, 7:05 p.m., ESPN
Women’s college basketball — Washington St. at Gonzaga, 6 p.m., SWX
NHL — Dallas at Vegas, 7 p.m., TNT