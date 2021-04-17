On this day ...
APRIL 17, 1939 — Joe Louis knocked out Jack Roper at 2:20 of the first round in Los Angeles to retain the world heavyweight title.
Today
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Arizona at Washington State, 2:05 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 9 a.m.
Portland State vs. Idaho, 1 p.m. at LCSC Tennis Center
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Lewis-Clark State vs. Spring Arbor (Mich.), 9 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE ROWING
Washington State at Big Ten Invitational, 5 a.m. in Bethel, Ohio
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Lewis-Clark State, Idaho, Washington State at Sam Adams Classic, 8 a.m. at Whitworth
Washington State at Bryan Clay Invitational, 8 a.m. at Azusa Pacific (Calif.)
Idaho at UNLV Invitational, 8 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Lewiston at Lake City (2), noon
East Valley at Clarkston (2), noon
Moscow at Coeur d’Alene (2), noon
Pullman at Rogers (2), noon
Prairie at Kendrick, noon
Potlatch at Genesee (2), 11 a.m.
Kamiah at Lapwai (2), noon at Clearwater Park
Asotin at Liberty (2), noon
St. George’s at Colfax (2), noon
DeSales at Pomeroy (2), 11 a.m.
Sunnyside Christian at Colton (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Lewiston at Lake City (2), noon
Clarkston at Colfax, noon
Genesee at Nezperce (2), 11 a.m.
Asotin at Liberty (2), noon
St. George’s at Colfax (2), noon
Liberty Christian at Garfield-Palouse (2), 11 a.m.
DeSales at Pomeroy (2), 11 am.
Sunnyside Christian at Colton (2), 11 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Lake City vs. Lewiston, 10 a.m. at Boys and Girls Club
Lakeland vs. Lewiston, 1 p.m. at Boys and Girls Club
Clearwater Valley, Orofino at All-League meet, 9 a.m. at Lewiston
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK
Colfax at, Asotin hosts Northeast 2B league meet, noon at Lewiston’s Vollmer Bowl
SPORTS ON RADIO
College football — Idaho at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m., KZFN-FM (106.1)
College baseball — Arizona at Washington State, 2:05 p.m., KQQQ-AM/FM (1150/104.7)
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., KMAX-AM (840), KLER-AM (1300)
SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
Rugby — MLR: Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 a.m., ROOT; MLR: Utah at San Diego, 4 p.m., CBSSN
Women’s college lacrosse — Colgate at Navy, 8:30 a.m., CBSSN
Men’s soccer — Serie A, Sassuolo vs. Florentina, 8:55 a.m., ESPN2; MLS: Los Angeles FC at Austin FC, 3 p.m., Fox
Men’s lacrosse — Denver at Georgetown, 9 a.m., FS2
College football — Alabama spring game, 10 a.m., ESPN; Utah spring game, 11 a.m., Pac-12; Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell, 11 a.m., CBSSN; Bayou Classic: Grambling St. at Southern U., 11:30 a.m., NBCSN; USC spring game, 1 p.m., Pac-12
Golf — PGA Tour: RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m., TGC. and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: Chubb Classic, second round, noon, TGC; LPGA Tour: LOTTE Championship, third round, 4 p.m., TGC
Auto racing — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, 10:30 a.m., FS1; AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, 4 p.m., NBCSN
College softball — Florida at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2; Texas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2; Oregon at Washington, 5 p.m., Pac-12
Men’s college soccer — Big East championship: Seton Hall at Georgetown, noon, FS2; Washington at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12
NHL — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon, NBC
Women’s college gymnastics — NCAA championships, 12:30 p.m., ABC
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Boston, 1 p.m., FS1; Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 6 p.m., FS1; Houston at Seattle, 6 p.m., ROOT
NBA — Utah at L.A. Lakers, 1:45 p.m., ESPN; Golden State at Boston, 5:30 p.m., ABC
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
Tennis — Various tournaments, 3:30 p.m., Tennis
Mixed martial arts — UFC Fight Night Prelims, 4 p.m., ESPN; UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (middleweights), 7 p.m., ESPN
Boxing — PBC Fight Night prelims, 4 p.m., FS1; PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (super welterweight), 5 p.m., Fox
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour, Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 5 p.m., FS2
Hockey — CHL, Spokane at Tri-City, 6 p.m., SWX
SUNDAY
Tennis — Monte Carlo-ATP doubles final, 3 a.m., Tennis; Monte Carlo-ATP singles final, 5:30 a.m., Tennis; Charleston-WTA singles & doubles finals, 9 a.m., Tennis; Various tournaments, 1 a.m. Monday, Tennis
Golf — European Tour: The Austrian Open, final round, 4:30 a.m., TGC; PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, final round, 10 a.m., TGC and noon, CBS; PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, final round, noon, TGC
Men’s soccer — Premier League: Fulham at Arsenal, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN; Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 8 a.m., NBCSN; MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami, noon, ABC; MLS: Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew, 2:30 p.m., FS1; Liga MX: Toluca FC at Santos Laguna, 5 p.m., FS2; Liga MX: CF Pachuca at Monterrey, 7 p.m., FS2
Auto racing — Formula One: The Italian Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN; NASCAR Cup Series: The TOYOTA OWNERS 400, noon, Fox; IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy Grand Prix Of Alabama, 12:30 p.m., NBC; NHRA: The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, 5 p.m., FS1
Women’s college soccer — Big East tournament championship, 8 a.m., FS1
NHL — Washington at Boston, 9 a.m., NBC; N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN; Los Angeles at Colorado, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Men’s college lacrosse — Lafayette at Lehigh, 9 a.m., CBSSN
Bowling — PBA: The Super Slam, 9:30 a.m., Fox
Horse racing — America’s Day at the Races, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., FS2; and 11:30 a.m., FS1
NBA — New Orleans at New York, 10:15 a.m., ESPN; Brooklyn at Miami, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
College softball — Baylor at Oklahoma St., noon, ESPN2; Arizona at Arizona St., 1 p.m., Pac-12; Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN2; California at Stanford, 3 p.m., Pac-12
MLB — Houston at Seattle, 1 p.m., ROOT; Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m., ESPN
Surfing — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Narrabeen Classic, 3:30 p.m., FS2
College volleyball — NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. vs. Florida, third round, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2; NCAA tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Kentucky, third round, 7 p.m., ESPN2